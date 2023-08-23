Even Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James couldn't help but be in awe of A'ja Wilson after the Las Vegas Aces superstar exploded for 53 points on Tuesday against the Atlanta Dream.

Wilson needed just 33 minutes of action to make 16-of-23 shots and tie the record for the most points scored in a game in WNBA history. Only Liz Cambage was able to do it before, way back in 2018 when she was with the Dallas Wings.

Of course the whole basketball world was in absolute frenzy after witnessing such incredible performance. The Aces went on to beat the Dream, 112-100, which was just the perfect icing on an unforgettable display from the reigning WNBA MVP.

Interestingly, Wilson was wearing her LeBron 20s on the night, which caught the attention of the Lakers star himself. After joking that it must be the shoes that helped her, though, James gave Wilson the credit she deserves.

“Must be the [shoes]!!! Nah it’s definitely her game the whole way!! They do look good on her though! GO THE HELL OFF THEN SIS!!!!!” LeBron wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Must be the 👟!!! Nah it’s definitely her game the whole way!! They do look good on her though! GO THE HELL OFF THEN SIS!!!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 @_ajawilson22 https://t.co/IA7UdXAVIW — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2023

A'ja Wilson definitely deserves all the praise she's getting. Scoring 53 points in the WNBA is no easy feat, and to do it in the such efficiency is another matter. She has been consistent all season long for the Aces, and with her latest performance, she only strengthened her case for a third WNBA MVP.

Her epic game couldn't have come at a better time as well, with Las Vegas sliding and losing their last two games prior to the contest. Now that they're back in the winning column, they surely won't slow down as well.

With the WNBA playoffs coming, perhaps it's safe to assume LeBron James will have his eyes glued on Wilson and the Aces.