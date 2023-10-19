The Las Vegas Aces are the first back-to-back champions of the women's game in a little over two decades. They accomplished the feat in spectacular fashion in a one-point thriller WNBA Finals showdown against the New York Liberty. A'ja Wilson led the squad to a tough victory without key players like Kiah Stokes and Chelsea Gray. But, most people forget that another star from neon city is missing and she goes by the name of Candace Parker.

The Aces may be new in winning a lot but this is old news for Candace Parker. With their WNBA Finals win over the Liberty, she became the only player in league history to have reached the peak of the mountain with three different teams, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Before joining forces with the A'ja Wilson-led Aces, Parker was already a winner. She captured the championship just two years before with the Chicago Sky. Her maiden title came five seasons before with the Los Angeles Sparks as well. She now becomes one of, if not the, most decorated players to have ever stepped on the WNBA hardcourts.

Unfortunately, she could not cherish her third title with the Aces. Even before their series against the Liberty, she was already ruled out. This was because of an injury on her left foot. Parker had been nursing this pain for a while and decided that it was time for her to get surgery. All of this led to her being on the sidelines, unable to produce on the stat sheet for her squad.