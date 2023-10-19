Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon went full Eminem in their post-game press conference on Wednesday. Hammon tried to find the reporter who voted A'ja Wilson fourth place for the 2023 WNBA Finals MVP award.

Alysha Clark, A'ja Wilson, and Becky Hammon sat right next to each other in the post-game press conference. Clark asked members of the media who voted A'ja Wilson fourth place. Hammon summoned her inner Eminem shortly afterward, per sports content creator Tyler DeLuca.

"Who voted A'ja 4th place for MVP?" – Alysha Clark AND THEN THE WHOLE TEAM PULLS UP ASKING #WNBAFinals pic.twitter.com/p6MTluAR63 — Tyler DeLuca (@TylerDeLuca) October 19, 2023

“Own it! Step forward! Will the real Slim Shady please stand up? Where you at? Own it!” Becky Hammon said.

It remains unclear if the reporter stepped forward and admitted his controversial fourth-place vote. Nevertheless, it wouldn't have mattered, anyway. A'ja Wilson scored 24 points and grabbed 16 rebonds in the Aces' series-clinching 70-69 win over the New York Liberty on Wednesday. Nobody else among the Aces players made a bigger impact than Wilson.

A'ja Wilson winning the 2023 WNBA Finals MVP award and another WNBA title vindicated her. She admitted losing to the Liberty's Breanna Stewart for the 2023 WNBA MVP Award stung. Her head coach Becky Hammon defended her and felt she was worthy of the accolade.

A'ja Wilson made a profound statement on Wednesday. She helped the Aces win their second straight WNBA championship without Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes. Both players suffered foot injuries in Game 3.

It seems Becky Hammon's Las Vegas Aces could become the WNBA's next dynasty. The Aces and Liberty are the league's two best teams. Unless contenders such as the Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings improve, we could see a rematch in the WNBA Finals in 2024.