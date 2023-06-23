The Las Vegas Aces currently hold an 11-1 record, good for first place in the Western Conference. They hold a five-game lead in the conference as well. Meanwhile, the Aces also have the best record in the WNBA, narrowly in front of the Connecticut Sun (11-3). Aces star A'ja Wilson recently addressed Las Vegas' talented roster, per M.A. Voepel of ESPN, via abc7ny.com.

“It's what you dream of,” Wilson said. “I think it's a beautiful thing. It doesn't have to be one individual person every single night. It's a lot of fun.”

The Aces' roster features stars such as Candace Parker, Kelsey Plum, and Jackie Young. They also have an impressive amount of depth on the team.

A'ja Wilson has led the charge and is once again in the midst of a spectacular season. Through 12 games played, Wilson is averaging 18.6 points per game on 53.5 percent field goal shooting. She's also averaging 9.3 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and 1.3 steals per contest. Wilson impacts the game on both ends of the floor and is a major reason why Las Vegas has been so dominant.

That said, as Wilson stated, “it doesn't have to be one individual person” in every game for this Aces team. Parker brings veteran stability to the Aces' roster. Plum has established herself as an All-Star caliber player. Young is emerging as one of the most dangerous threats from beyond the arc. And the list goes on, as Las Vegas offers no shortage of talent.

A'ja Wilson and the Aces will try to continue their elite start to the 2023 season on Saturday at home versus the Indiana Fever.