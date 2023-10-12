Blink and you might have missed it. The Las Vegas Aces cruised to a Game 2 win over the New York Liberty Wednesday night thanks in part to a WNBA Finals record 38 points in the first quarter. When all was said and done, the Aces find themselves on the brink of their second consecutive title after a 104-76 blowout win.

Three different Aces players scored 20 or more points as A'ja Wilson led the way with 26 to go along with 15 rebounds. Las Vegas shot just under 53% from the field and knocked down 13 of its 29 three-point attempts.

Aces head coach Becky Hammon gave her team props after their jaw-dropping performance.

“They don't leave me speechless very often, but they executed defensively, offensively shared it,” Hammon said, via Alexa Philippou. “Everything we've been asking them to do … they're the real deal. Their competitiveness and their fight for each other, they're a real team.”

The Aces are undefeated in the playoffs after setting a WNBA record in the regular season with 34 wins. They've put the Liberty's season on the line with two dominant performances at home and there's no reason to think they can’t close things out with relative ease in New York.

The Liberty showed some fight after being punched in the face in the first quarter. They cut the deficit to eight points at halftime, but a 13-point third quarter shut down any chance of a historic comeback. New York never held a lead in Game 2.

The series now shifts to “The Big Apple” where the Aces will try to clinch another WNBA title. Game 3 is slated for 3 p.m. EST on Sunday.