The Las Vegas Aces are one win away from repeating as WNBA champions. The Kelsey Plum and A'ja Wilson-led squad has been steamrolling their way to another triumph at the cost of the New York Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu and Co. have been doing their best to keep up but they often fall short. The secret? Vegas has been able to shoot the lights out and their WNBA Finals opponents cannot keep up.

The Aces are the first team in the WNBA Finals to shoot 50% on all three levels of scoring in back-to-back games, per ESPN Stats & Info. They were also very successful in knocking down shots from beyond the arc which got them two straight games of averaging 40% from that area.

A'ja Wilson led the scoring barrage with 26 points. She only knocked down a single three-pointer on two attempts. But, Wilson was firing on all cylinders which got her a 62.5% field goal percentage. Her 15 rebounds and three assists were also instrumental in giving the Aces a huge advantage over the Liberty.

Kelsey Plum also followed suit in drowning the Liberty in buckets. She got 23 points on a 50% clip. Her eight assists also paved the way for insanely good highlights and made her teammates better on the court. Jackie Young also 56added fuel to the scoring flame with 24 points on 56.25% field goal shooting.

Everyone was fairly efficient in knocking down shots and heated up for the Aces. Only a game is left before they make WNBA Finals history yet again. Will they be able to seal the deal?