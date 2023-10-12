The Las Vegas Aces are on the precipice of winning the franchise's second-consecutive WNBA title after their dominant Game 2 win over the New York Liberty in the 2023 WNBA Finals. Led by A'ja Wilson's 26 points and 15 rebounds, the Aces took home a convincing 104-76 victory, continuing what has been a lopsided series to this point despite the hype a matchup between two “superteams” brought before the Finals began.

Nevertheless, even though the Aces are the favorites to win it all since they need just one more win in three tries to secure the championship, Wilson knows that the job is not yet finished. After all, as the old adage in sports goes, “it ain't over until it's over.”

“It's a blessing, it's a blessing. I'm grateful to be in this situation. We got the job done. But hey, we still got one more. One more,” the Aces star said immediately after their Game 2 rout of the Liberty, per the official WNBA Twitter (X) account.

A'ja Wilson, of all people, knows how difficult it will be to close out a playoff series, much less the WNBA Finals. These closeout games are very tricky, especially when it comes to the mental game, as the other team will come out with the mindset of having nothing to lose. During the 2022 WNBA Finals, the Aces, with a chance to sweep the Connecticut Sun on the road, proceeded to crap the bed. They lost that game by 29 points, 105-76, necessitating one more game before they finally managed to put them away for good.

The Liberty definitely have the talent to mount a rousing WNBA Finals comeback, with Breanna Stewart, who is a two-time WNBA champion in her own right, leading the way. Sabrina Ionescu can also pop off at any given night. So it's fair for Wilson and the Aces to be cautious and have what San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich deems as appropriate fear, refusing to grow complacent without giving in to the pressure.

But if the Aces continue to play their brand of basketball, they may be on a one-way ticket to another WNBA championship.