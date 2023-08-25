United States Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed the 2022 Las Vegas Aces championship winning team to the White House on Friday. Joe and Jill Biden were set to welcome the Aces, but extended their family trip in Lake Tahoe, so Harris brought in the Aces instead.

Harris praised the Aces for their leadership during the visit. “Today, we celebrate a group of leaders that define excellence in every way,” via Kierra Frazier of Politico.

VP Kamala Harris poses for a photo with a Las Vegas Aces #49 jersey, alongside A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray. The Aces are visiting the White House to celebrate their 2022 WNBA Championship 🏆 (📸: @loganreever) pic.twitter.com/vabmMa5UAy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 25, 2023

“All of this leadership, of course, is part of a larger story and it is the story of the WNBA,” Kamala Harris said. “You inspire our young people and people across our nation to dream with ambition. You are living the truth that women belong in every room and on every court.”

The Aces beat the Connecticut Sun in to take home the 2022 WNBA Finals win. The team had a 26-10 record under first-year coach Becky Hammon who went on to win the Coach of the Year award. During the season, A'ja Wilson captured both the Defensive Player of the Year award and league MVP. Chelsea Gray would become the Finals MVP.

Twitter not letting me quote tweet potus tweet but …BFFR 😐😐 when is our White House visit cause … pic.twitter.com/o9uc88Qg6U — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) June 14, 2023

The visit comes quite late after the Aces' win and finally was scheduled when A'ja Wilson called out the President after the Vegas Golden Knights were invited to the White House right after their Stanley Cup win, but the Aces were not granted the same invitation. Wilson also called out the President for calling the Golden Knights' victory the first major sports championship for the city of Las Vegas, when the Aces won their title the year prior.