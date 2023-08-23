The Las Vegas Aces are setting records left and right with what has been a stellar 2023 season to this point. And in a season full of high points, there may have been nothing more exciting in the Aces' season thus far than star player A'ja Wilson's incredible 53-point explosion in a 117-100 win over the Atlanta Dream — a scoring masterclass that even drew the attention of LeBron James.

In setting the all-time single game WNBA scoring record, Wilson turned the heads of many — including her own teammates'. Following the best game of Wilson's career, one of her Aces teammates, Kelsey Plum, dropped about as glowing of a commendation for the star forward.

“I really feel like we're watching just a generational talent. What we're seeing right now is historic, and it's just beginning. This is one of the greatest players of all time,” Plum said, per M.A. Voepel of ESPN.

A'ja Wilson is only 27 years old, so Kelsey Plum is certainly right in that we may just be witnessing the beginning of a leap towards GOAT status for the Aces forward. Wilson, in her 53-point outburst, was unstoppable, as she had her way with the Dream defenders in the paint. She also showcased her silky touch from midrange, making her the total offensive package.

Wilson's star power is what sets the Aces apart from other contending teams in the WNBA. With a 29-4 record and Wilson at the peak of her powers, it will be difficult for every other team to prevent them from defending their title. But for now, Wilson needs to score just 126 points (an average of 18 over the Aces' last eight games) to set the all-time single season WNBA points total — very doable, given her performances as of late.