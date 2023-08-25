Winning the WNBA championship in 2022 seems to have unlocked a whole new level for A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, and the Las Vegas Aces. Despite not having the services of Candace Parker for nearly half the season, the Aces have continued to steamroll any and every opposition that dares to put a stop to what has been a stellar 2023 thus far for the team. And on Thursday night, facing a pesky Chicago Sky team on the road, the Aces continued their incredible year after dispatching of them, 94-87.

In doing so, the Aces tallied their 30th win of the season, which, according to ESPN Stats & Info, is the all-time record for most wins in a single season in WNBA history. The 2023 Aces broke the record of 29 wins the Phoenix Mercury set in 2014.

One could point out that there are more games in the WNBA schedule these days now than there were in the past. That is true. But the Aces notched their 30th win of the season in just their 34th game, which is equal to the number of games the Mercury played nine years ago. Thus, this is very much an accomplishment that's worth celebrating.

Surpassing the 2014 Mercury also bodes well for the Aces' chances of repeating as champion. Nine years ago, after steamrolling the opposition in the regular season, the Diana Taurasi-led Mercury squad dominated their way into the WNBA Finals, wherein they took care handily of the Sky, 3-0, to win the franchise's third championship.

Thus, if the Mercury's performance nine years ago is any indication, the Aces are in as good a position as any to repeat, for as long as they don't grow complacent.