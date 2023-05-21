A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The reigning and defending WNBA champions wasted no time in making a loud noise in the 2023 season. The Las Vegas Aces blasted the Seattle Storm on the road, 105-64, to snag a win in their very first game of the 2023 WNBA season. With that lopsided victory, the Aces also managed to claim a piece of league history.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“Reigning MVP & DPOY A’ja Wilson got her 55th career double-double, extending the Aces franchise record she holds. The Aces 41-point win on Saturday vs Storm is the largest by any team in a season opener in WNBA history.”

It was a feast on offense for the Aces, with all their starters scoring in double figures each. A’ja Wilson had a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds, while Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young each fired 23 points. Alysha Clark also came off the bench and chipped in 10 points.

As a team, Las Vegas shot 54.8 percent from the field and hit 11 of their 18 attempts from behind the arc. There was barely anything the Storm did effectively to slow down Wilson and company, who also outrebounded Seattle, 50-32.

The Aces scored that big win without head coach Becky Hammon calling the shots from the sidelines. Hammon is serving a two-game suspension by the WNBA following a league investigation of former Las Vegas player Dearica Hamby’s allegations of bullying and manipulation. In lieu of Hammon was Tyler Marsh, who will once again act as the team’s head coach in their next game on Thursday against the Los Angeles Sparks in Hollywood.