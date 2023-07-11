On Stars on Mars, the reality TV survival show, Lance Armstrong's controversial trans athlete claims didn't come without others' input. While on the show, singer Tinashe and figure skater Adam Rippon called him out on his claims, but that wasn't all. Rippon revealed that actress Ariel Winter called him out behind the scenes, per TooFab.

Lance Armstrong said that specifically transgender women athletes should have their own category, seeing as that would be more fair to him. He brought up the subject again on the show Stars on Mars with Ronda Rousey. But Tinashe warned him that it's important to “care about if you otherize people; it's not good for their mental health.”

Ariel Winter didn't say anything during the discussion but was clearly against Armstrong, rolling her eyes. Adam Rippon revealed that Winter later confronted him during the crew's daily Covid testing, off camera. She was ready to point out the hypocrisy of “fairness” in sport.

“She marches right up to Lance and goes, ‘I forgot you cheated. I forgot you had seven titles and an Olympic gold medal stripped from you for being the head of a doping ring,'” Rippon said. “My jaw is on the ground—I cannot believe she is actually saying this.”

Armstrong denied being “head” of the ring, but Winter fired back that that's not what the court documents said. “I was like, oh my God, she spent the night reading court documents!” Rippon said.

In 2012, the United States Anti-Doping Agency determined he'd been taking performance-enhancing drugs. So, the seven-times-consecutive Tour de France champ from 1999 to 2005 was stripped of his titles. Armstrong chose not to contest the charges.