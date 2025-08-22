It has been a year of mishaps, misfortune and missed opportunities for the Arizona Diamondbacks (62-66), but Corbin Carroll is still getting plenty out of the 2025 campaign from an individual perspective. The 25-year-old outfielder is providing a parched fan base with a valuable source of sustenance during this gloomy regular season.

Carroll notched two triples in Tuesday's 6-5 victory over the Cleveland Guardians, bringing his MLB-leading total to a whopping 16. He is the first player to hit that mark in 17 years, showing just how rare this once coveted skill has become in the modern age. The two-time All-Star is currently on pace to finish the season with 20 three-baggers, a feat that only four players have achieved since 1994, per MLB Network. Curtis Granderson and Jimmy Rollins recorded 23 and 20, respectively, in 2007.

Carroll boasts a dazzling blend of speed and hard contact, allowing him to post 42 triples in his first 456 big-league games. This is a multifaceted offensive talent, though, capable of stealing bases and sailing the ball well over the fence. He has a chance to smash 30 home runs, steal 20 bags and hit 20 triples in a single season. Plenty of stars will be competing this October, but this is one whom young fans will sorely miss.

This Diamondbacks pillar is still a force to be reckoned with

Corbin Carroll is rebounding nicely from a disappointing sophomore campaign, in which he batted .231 with a mediocre .749 OPS. He is producing a much more balanced stat line in 2025, reminding the baseball world that he is a key part of this sport's future. The 2023 National League Rookie of the Year has 27 homers and 65 RBIs and owns a .253 batting average, .556 slugging percentage and .884 OPS.

A .328 on-base percentage, 24.2 strikeout rate and the overall firepower in the Senior Circuit will probably keep him outside the top-10 in MVP voting, but this is a nice bounce-back performance. Diamondbacks fans will try to put their energy into cheering on Carroll's chase for 20 triples, which is much more enjoyable than focusing on everything that has gone wrong this season.

Fresh off landing multiple blows to Cleveland's playoff hopes, Arizona welcomes in the bubble-dwelling Cincinnati Reds (67-61) for a weekend series in Chase Field. Carroll would surely love to play the spoiler role once again, as he gets back at it on Friday night.