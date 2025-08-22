The New York Giants played in their final preseason game against the New England Patriots and took a convincing 42-10 win. The next step for the Giants is to make roster cuts, and they made a flurry of moves ahead of the deadline to get their roster down to 53. The players that were cut were Jordan Bly, K.J. Cloyd, CB O'Donnell Fortune, Dyontae Johnson, Jimmy Morrissey, Zach Pascal, Montrell Washington, and Jaison Williams.

One name that did not show up in the early roster cuts is Tommy DeVito, who is the fourth quarterback on the roster behind Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart, and Jameis Winston. DeVito may have been able to extend his stay on the team with his performance against the Patriots, as he finished with 198 passing yards and three touchdowns.

As of now, it looks like the Giants may keep four quarterbacks on the team, but they still have a lot of roster moves to make. There's no doubt that DeVito has shown he deserves a roster spot, and the Giants will make some tough decisions over the next few days.

If DeVito is cut, a team that is in need of a backup quarterback could easily pick him up.

The Giants have a good quarterback problem

For the past few years, the Giants have had a quarterback problem, which has cost them plenty of wins. This season, things are completely different, and they brought in three new options, which are a fresh breath of air for fans. In free agency, they signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, and in the first round of the NFL Draft, they selected Jaxson Dart.

All three quarterbacks have played well in the preseason, but all eyes have been on Dart and how good he looks. Though he may look ready to start, Russell Wilson will be leading the team when Week 1. Nonetheless, head coach Brian Daboll is happy with his rookie quarterback, and he relayed it to the media after their game against the Patriots.

“I’m glad we drafted him. I’m glad he’s our guy,” Daboll said.

For now, Dart will be able to learn from Wilson and Winston, two veteran quarterbacks who have seen success in their careers. When it's time for Dart to go out and be the starter for the Giants, the game may come easily for him since he was able to sit back and learn in his rookie season.