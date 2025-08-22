Although this season hasn't gone to plan for the Arizona Diamondbacks, the team is still looking to finish the season on a high note. Ahead of their Friday night opener against the Cincinnati Reds, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo dropped a big lineup change on Sirius XM's MLB Network Radio. Catcher Gabriel Moreno, who has been out with a finger fracture, will return to the lineup according to the channel on X, formerly Twitter.

“I penciled [Gabriel Moreno] in the lineup for tonight,” Lovullo said to the MLB-focused channel on Friday afternoon.

Getting Moreno back in the lineup is a nice boost for the D-Backs. While many expected them to be in the playoff hunt, the team fell off after a promising start. At the trade deadline, GM Mike Hazen switched gears and dealt away a couple of Lovullo's lineup mainstays in Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor. Now, Arizona is trying to see who will contribute to their next contending team. Will Moreno reclaim the starting role at catcher, or will another option continue to step up?

Diamondbacks depth at catcher helped replace Gabriel Moreno for a time

While losing Moreno for the past two months hurt, the Diamondbacks had the depth to withstand it. Jose Herrera was sent back down to the minors in exchange for Moreno, but he's filled the backup catcher role for a while now, so the move makes sense. Veteran James McCann was getting a lot of reps behind the plate, but he'll likely move to the bench. Meanwhile, Adrian Del Castillo is also a catcher by trade. However, Lovullo has been using him more as a designated hitter, since his defense leaves something to be desired.

Moreno's defense is just one component of his game. Now that he's back, the starting catcher role should be his. He's a solid hitter as well, able to knock in runs when needed and work the count. The Diamondbacks are better on all fronts with Moreno in the lineup. Now, can the Snakes finish 2025 strong? If so, then a playoff return in 2026 would look more likely than ever.