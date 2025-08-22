With just three weeks until one of the most significant nights in modern boxing history, the anticipation for Saúl “Canelo” Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford only continues to grow. In a groundbreaking move, the bout will stream live on Netflix at no additional cost to its 300+ million global subscribers, an unprecedented development in combat sports broadcasting.

29 days until Canelo vs Crawford on Netflix 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rLyGhBwIhf — Boxing Kingdom (@BoxingKingdom14) August 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

But beyond the headline clash between two pound-for-pound kings, the event’s recently announced full undercard reveals a night designed with balance, drama, and spectacle, ensuring fans get much more than a one-fight showcase when the action comes to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on September 13.

Promoted by HE Turki Alalshikh, in partnership with UFC President Dana White, Riyadh Season, and Sela, the card is being billed as nothing short of historic. And with Netflix’s elite commentary lineup—from Jon Anik, Max Kellerman, Andre Ward, and the iconic Michael Buffer—every ounce of the spectacle will have its story told.

On September 13, history is rewritten 🔥

Canelo vs Crawford with the ultimate lineup of analysts and media legends 😎🥊#CaneloCrawford@fatalfury_pr#RiyadhSeason#BigTime pic.twitter.com/JqVOOGHtZO — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) August 22, 2025

The Main Event: Boxing Royalty Collide

The centerpiece, of course, is the collision between Canelo Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) and Terence “Bud” Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs). Alvarez, the undisputed king at super middleweight, puts all of his belts on the line against Crawford, the unbeaten four-division champion whose technical brilliance has drawn comparisons to some of the sport’s greats.

For Alvarez, this fight is about legacy—cementing his reign at 168 while defeating another celebrated all-time talent. For Crawford, it’s the ultimate quest: conquering his fifth weight class while taking down a modern legend. When both men step into the ring, it won’t just be for titles—it’ll be for a chapter in boxing history.

Terence Crawford is taking his move to super-middleweight very seriously💪#CaneloCrawford live on Netflix l Sept 13th in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/7cH7bxWRVR — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) August 17, 2025

A Co-Main Packed With Firepower

In the co-main event, boxing’s spotlight will shine brightly on two undefeated rising stars: Callum Walsh (14-0, 11 KOs) takes on Fernando Vargas Jr. (17-0, 15 KOs) in a super welterweight showdown. Vargas Jr., son of the legendary “Ferocious” Fernando Vargas, has made waves as a knockout artist, winning 15 of his 17 contests inside the distance. Walsh, an Irish standout, carries both the fire of a nation and the pressure of maintaining an unblemished record. Both men enter undefeated, and one will leave Las Vegas with his momentum ripped away.

Callum Walsh will get to show what he works on with Freddie Roach on a huge stage when he faces Fernando Vargas Jr on the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford undercard 💪🏼 Canelo vs Crawford live on Netflix l Sept 13th in Las Vegas 🥊 pic.twitter.com/pzBeY5HgJl — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) August 21, 2025

Elsewhere on the main card, Christian Mbilli (29-0, 24 KOs) defends his interim WBC super middleweight title against dangerous Guatemalan contender Lester Martinez (19-0, 16 KOs) in a bout that promises fireworks. With over 40 combined knockouts between them, this matchup is a high-stakes test for Mbilli’s growing reputation as a future star.

Rounding out the Netflix main card is Mohammed Alakel (4-0), the Riyadh-born lightweight serving as one of the evening’s “homegrown heroes,” who’ll face John Ornelas (5-2-1, 2 KOs) of San Diego. Though just four bouts deep into his professional career, Alakel’s placement on this historic card is a chance to showcase Saudi Arabia’s next generation of fighters on the sport’s biggest stage.

Prelims Loaded With International Talent

If the main card is about legacy and elite matchups, the prelims reflect boxing’s global reach, with fighters from Ukraine, Japan, Mexico, and beyond. Streaming for free on Tudum.com, TKO YouTube, and WWE YouTube, the early contests carry as much intrigue as their headlining counterparts.

Serhii Bohachuk (26-2, 24 KOs) vs. Brandon Adams (25-4, 16 KOs) – middleweight clash featuring Bohachuk’s relentless pressure style against the crafty Adams.

Ivan Dychko (15-0, 14 KOs) vs. Jermaine Franklin (23-2, 15 KOs) – an intriguing heavyweight duel where the hulking Kazakh Olympian faces Franklin, who has recent rounds against elite names like Anthony Joshua.

Reito Tsutsumi (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Javier Martinez (7-2, 4 KOs) – Japan’s Tsutsumi looks to extend his meteoric rise in a super featherweight clash.

Sultan Almohammed (0-0) vs. Martin Caraballo (0-0-1) – both debutants meet in what promises to be a spirited super lightweight opener.

Steven Nelson (20-1, 16 KOs) vs. Raiko Santana (12-4, 6 KOs) – light heavyweights collide in what could prove to be a sleeper fight of the night.

Marco Verde (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Marcos Osorio Betancourt (11-2-1, 8 KOs) – two promising super middleweights open the show, with Verde hoping to establish himself against the more experienced Betancourt.

This robust undercard ensures excitement well before Canelo and Crawford make their walk. Fans in the arena and streaming worldwide will get an entire evening of competitive fights that highlight boxing’s current depth.

This event promises to be far more than just one historic clash. With an undercard brimming with international stars, undefeated prospects, and world title implications, September 13 will be remembered for more than Canelo vs. Crawford—it will be remembered as the night boxing reshaped its future.