The Air Force Falcons take on the Colorado State Rams. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Air Force Colorado State prediction and pick. Find how to watch Air Force Colorado State.

The Colorado State Rams lost just one game in nonconference play. Then they stepped into Mountain West Conference action and have immediately been punched in the mouth. CSU has lost at Utah State and Boise State, falling to 1-2 in the league through three games. The Mountain West is a tough league, especially at the top. There are several teams which have a good chance of making the NCAA Tournament. Colorado State, at 13-3 with a win over Creighton and some other good victories on its resume (Washington among them), is still in excellent position to make the NCAA Tournament. However, the Rams can't afford a loss to an opponent such as Air Force if it wants to maintain a solid NCAA resume.

Air Force is 7-8 and has lost each of its last five games. The Falcons are 0-3 in Mountain West play and are searching for answers in the first weeks of 2024. The Falcons have found it very hard to gain traction in a deep and stacked league which features Colorado State, Boise State, Utah State, New Mexico, San Diego State, and Nevada. It is hard to imagine a world in which Air Force basketball reaches a much higher plateau. Right now, the Falcons are just trying to survive and figure out a way to end the season with a winning record. It will not be easy.

Here are the Air Force-Colorado State College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Air Force Falcons: +15.5 (-110)

Colorado State Rams: -15.5 (-110)

Over: 133.5 (-114)

Under: 133.5 (-106)

How To Watch Air Force vs Colorado State

Time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT

TV: Local/regional cable, Mountain West Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Air Force Could Cover the Spread

The point spread is really large, which means that Air Force can lose this game by 15 and yet still cover the spread. Air Force versus Colorado State is an in-state rivalry. The two schools enjoy competing against each other. Any conference game is important, but it's a little extra special when these two teams get together. Air Force will try hard against every opponent, but CSU will bring out the best in the Falcons, and they will turn this into a tougher, closer scrap than a lot of people think. When the flavor of a rivalry graces a competition, the records and the overall portfolios of the two teams become a little less important. It doesn't guarantee a close game, but it does make the possibility of a close game a little more prominent. That shouldn't be discounted from a betting standpoint.

Why Colorado State Could Cover the Spread

The Rams are a lot better than Air Force. Moreover, CSU won its only conference home game against a good New Mexico team. Its two Mountain West Conference losses both came on the road. Playing at home, and having lost two straight games, Colorado State will be mad and motivated and in a good spot to max out, in which case it should win by 25.

The Rams will be angry after their recent losses, and they will take out their frustrations on Air Force. Take CSU.



Final Air Force-Colorado State Prediction & Pick: Colorado State -15.5