The UCLA basketball team will have a schedule that they aren't used to this season as it will be their first year in the Big Ten. They will still have conference games against USC, Washington and Oregon, but everything else will be new for the Bruins. UCLA also just announced that they will play Gonzaga basketball during their non-conference schedule in each of the next two seasons.

UCLA basketball and Gonzaga basketball both should be very good in coming years, and they will be squaring off at neutral site courts for the next two seasons. Neither game will be played at home for either school, but this upcoming season will essentially be a home game for the Bruins, and the following year will essentially be a home game for the Bulldogs.

This season, UCLA and Gonzaga will meet on December 28th at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers. In 2025, the Bruins and Bulldogs will meet on December 13th at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Kraken play their home games there.

Mick Cronin is looking forward to these matchups

Both of these programs are two of the best in college basketball, and this is going to be an exciting series.

“We're excited to take on Gonzaga in the first-ever college basketball game at Intuit Dome,” UCLA basketball head coach Mick Cronin said. “This is a great opportunity for our young men to play under the bright lights in a brand-new venue down the road in Inglewood. I know that the Clippers' organization is looking forward to moving into this new arena, and we are very grateful to partner with Gonzaga for the opportunity to play there. With shifting landscapes and conferences in college basketball, I really believe it's important for us to preserve some of these strong West Coast matchups. UCLA versus Gonzaga is a win-win for our sport, and we want our Bruin fans to pack Intuit Dome for what should be an exciting game.”

UCLA and Gonzaga will be the first college teams to ever play at the Intuit Dome as it is brand new, and it is the first time in over a decade that the Bruins will be playing at an LA area NBA arena. This will gives fans a unique opportunity to see their favorite team play in a professional venue without having to travel far from home. There are a lot of cool aspects about this series, and it will be fun to watch.