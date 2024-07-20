When WWE first began collaborating with TNA for a multi-month crossover both on NXT and in the Impact Zone, it caused fans to immediately start booking their favorite dream matches.

The Rascalz versus Gallus? Done. Jordynne Grace versus Roxanne Perez? That's already happened too. And Joe Hendry? Well, he's been on NXT about as much as he's been on TNA as of late, and fans of WWE's product have predictably fallen in love with the Scottish songsmith just like the IWC has in the months and even years prior.

And yet, while there are plenty more matches to book and more crossover to be had, there's one member of the TNA roster, TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth, who doesn't want to return to WWE for another run with the promotion. Why? Well, in an interview with Comicbook.com, Nemeth noted that it came down to two reasons really: logistics and long-term growth.

“I feel like that's more for some up-and-comers and some people with some unfinished business. I think after 19 years, there's no unfinished business there at NXT for me. Now, if Randy Orton calls me out on RAW, okay, let's talk. But at the moment, that NXT back and forth and getting people to jump and not know who's going to be there, I love that there's a possibility that I could show up and everyone would go, ‘What the h*ll?' and I also wonder what music do we play and what name do we call me? But that's fine. But most importantly, I think it is for making our long-term talent, whether they're homegrown or not, getting their faces there and not only helping them with their numbers, but also getting more exposure for us when they come back to us,” Nic Nemeth explained via Fightful.

“So I don't think I would be a priority even as the TNA World Champion, but I would like to see some other people do some things. I was already NXT champion. If I show up there, what am I going to do? Not be champion. I'm like, ‘Oh, cool.' I did something that I didn't already do. It's less like, so there can be a special moment, and there really can be a moment for me to show up there. That would be awesome. At the moment, I think Joe Hendry, Jordynne Grace, even Moose. That's awesome. I love that. Who knows who's going to show up? I like when you don't know. Because there's so few surprises in wrestling, and when they're big, they're extra special when you don't know they're going to happen. The Jordynne Grace of it all. I was shocked. I was one of the few episodes of NXT I was able to catch live because I had cable in my hotel, which I don't have at home. I was like, what is going on right now? You heard the sirens. It was crazy. Isn't that great, though? Like, what the h*ll? What? Like, that's one of the best parts of wrestling.

“And now we know that any Tuesday or any Thursday, it could be one of those people showing up at our place or showing up at theirs. You don't know. I really like that aspect of it because it makes me want to watch like a cliffhanger. You got to watch next week to see what's happening. And I really hope what a special time right now in the business, when everybody's kind of crushing it, every company independence are selling out arenas. Like I love that stuff. If you're a wrestling fan, it's the perfect time. Like you don't need to waste your time arguing about your side. Much like politics, just holy crap, enjoy what's happening, and just know that there's 500 awesome wrestlers out there. They're all being featured at the moment. Like that's unheard of.”

Alright, would it be cool to see Nemeth return to the WWE Universe? Sure thing, but would he debut under his new gimmick, or would he instead return as Dolph Ziggler, the character he played for 19 years? Additionally, how would he be booked? Would he secure wins over someone like Trick Williams, or would he instead beat up on some younger stars like Charlie Dempsey, who is becoming the key NXT beneficiary of this brand-new world? Frankly, I can see why Nemeth would rather hand the opportunity off to Hendry or even “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, as things could get dicey in a hurry.

Nic Nemeth is incredibly excited for Slammiversary and TNA as a whole

Elsewhere on his pre-Slammiversary promotional tour, this time on the Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz, Nic Nemeth reflected on his run in TNA thus far and what the promotion has planned for the future, with the former “Showoff,” noting that he is beyond excited for what's to come this weekend and beyond.

“This is something I’m genuinely excited about. Not just Slammiversary, not just the match that I’m in. The card and this moment for TNA, I think it’s a really special thing,” Nic Nemeth explained via Fightful.

“We have Matt [Hardy] showing up, Jeff showing up. It’s really exciting for me, looking up and down this card and everyone being excited about it, and the really cool part is the roster is excited because they’re gonna have a big stage, and they really deserve it. This roster has earned it. I’ve only been there six months, whatever it is, but watching all these, some solidified main eventers and a lot more young up-and-comers who have earned this spot on this card, I’m really excited for them because TNA, this could be a special moment. This really could be jumping over a ledge here for the company. Every match is gonna try and outdo itself.”

Ever since Impact became TNA, the promotion really has been on a roll in finding ways to get fans excited, from signing performers like Nemeth and the Hardys – on handshake deals – to their pairing with NXT. With all of that on the books through the first half of the year, imagine what the promotion must have planned for their biggest show of the year? Needless to say, it's a borderline must-watch for indie wrestling fans and the WWE faithful alike.