As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare for the second half of the season, getting back healthy pitching will be crucial. While they're still awaiting Tyler Glasnow's return, the Dodgers got some good injury news in the form of relief pitcher Joe Kelly.

Los Angeles activated Kelly off of the injured list on Friday. In turn, Michael Petersen was optioned to Triple-A while Jose Hernandez was removed off the 40-man roster, the team announced.

Glasnow threw a simulated game against live batters on Friday, via Eric Stephen of True Blue LA. He threw three innings, going around 58 pitches. After the game, Glasnow said he plans on returning to the rotation and stating against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

Kelly had been out since May 6 as he battled through an shoulder injury. Before going down, he registered a 4.73 ERA and a 14/5 K/BB ratio over his 15 appearances. While the Dodgers will want to see him lower his ERA, Dave Roberts will continue to look at Kelly as a high-leverage reliever.

Glasnow ended the first half on the injured list as he dealt with back tightness. However, he appears to be making a steady recovery and is now slated to make his return early into the second half. With so many pitchers on the injured list, Glasnow's return will be an tremendous boon for Los Angeles.

Through his first 18 starts with the Dodgers, Glasnow has put up an 8-5 record with a 3.47 ERA and a 143/29 K/BB ratio. Glasnow's efforts earned him the first All-Star nomination of his nine-year career.

Los Angeles has a sizable 6.5 game lead in the NL West with their 56-41 record. However, if the Dodgers want to follow through on their World Series aspirations, they'll need more pitching off the shelf and back on the mound. Joe Kelly and Tyler Glasnow will be the first to start the trend, with the former arriving first.

The Dodgers hope it'll be the start of a trend, getting their high powered roster fully back ahead of what should be a strong playoff push.