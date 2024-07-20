This is quite the eventful summer for Brittney Griner, who will compete in the WNBA All-Star Game and then vie for an Olympic Gold Medal with Team USA. She has done those things before, though, so much of her joy is likely to come from a life-changing moment she recently experienced with her wife.

The Phoenix Mercury star revealed that the couple has welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Bash, into the world. “It is hard leaving, but at the same time, he's going to grow up in a sports family so he's going to understand,” Griner said in an interview with Liz Kreutz of NBC Nightly News. “I think right now, all he's really worried about is just sleeping and milk time.”

The 2014 WNBA champion is not new to motherhood, having twins with ex-wife and former WNBA All-Star Glory Johnson in 2015, but this is her first baby since spending 10 months in Russian captivity. One has to assume her view on life is vastly different than it was when she first had kids.

Brittney Griner has a lot on her plate right now

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year and two-time scoring champion will be wrestling with her emotions as she leaves for Paris to represent Team USA in the Summer Olympics. Brittney Griner is competing for her third straight Gold Medal, while the country as a whole seeks their eighth consecutive Olympic crown. Before she tries to add to this elite tradition, though, Griner will play on her home floor in the WNBA All-Star Game.

This will be the ninth time she has taken the court in this gathering of the game's greats (received special selection while detained in 2022), and it will be the biggest one yet. The enormous popularity of rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are set to draw more eyeballs to the exhibition contest than ever before, but veteran stars like Griner, many of whom are representing Team USA, will be determined to remind fans of their own prowess.

This jam-packed summer rolls on for Griner, as she hopes to use baby Bash as motivational fuel for the rest of the year.