Congratulations are in order for Florida A&M’s Vice President and Director of Athletics, Tiffani-Dawn Sykes. She was named Women Leaders in Sports (Women Leaders) Nike Division I FCS Executive of the Year for 2023–24. Sykes released a statement on receiving this prestigious honor.

“This award is truly a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff,” said Sykes. “I am inspired by their commitment to excellence both on and off the field. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this championship program and for the opportunity to contribute to its success.”

In her first season at Florida A&M, the Rattlers have made major strides both on and off the field under her leadership. Two teams won national championships for the first time in the same season. The football team won the Celebration Bowl, and the men's golf team won the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship. Women’s cross country, football, and indoor track and field won the SWAC Championship for the first time in program history. Both the baseball and softball teams won the SWAC East Division Regular Season Championship for the first time in program history. Five other teams at Florida A&M placed second in the SWAC Tournament/Championship.

In the 2022–2023 Academic Progress Rate (APR) report, Sykes made department history off the field when six teams achieved six perfect 1,000 scores, the most in department history. The HBCU National Golf Champions placed in the top ten percent of the country with their 1,000 multiyear score, earning them an NCAA APR Public Recognition Award. This is the second time in department history that a sports team from Florida A&M landed in the top 10 percent.

In addition, Sykes spearheaded the renaming of the softball field to Veronica Wiggins Field, the football field to Ken Riley Field, and the football locker room to George “Godfather” Thompson Locker Room. For the first time since 1978, the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Football State Championships were held in the Rattlers' stadium in 2023. The Rattlers also introduced their first-ever athletics app and Rattlers+, their first-ever digital streaming service, under Sykes' direction.

Sykes graduated from Virginia State University in 2001 with a bachelor’s degree in health, physical education, recreation, and dance. She is a member of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics, the National Association for Athletics Compliance (NAAC), Women Leaders in College Sports, and the Minority Opportunities Athletic Association.