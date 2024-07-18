Mo Williams' Jackson State Tigers are set to face a daunting out-of-conference schedule to kick off the 2024-25 men's basketball season. The lineup includes marquee matchups against multiple 2023-2024 NCAA Tournament teams and tough competitors that will surely test the talent of the team and Williams's coaching and recruiting prowess.

The Tigers begin their road warrior campaign with an exhibition game against Southern Miss on October 28. It's a precursor to the high-stakes opener against Houston, a perennial powerhouse that finished last season with an impressive 32-5 record before bowing out in the Sweet 16. Jackson State will meet the Cougars on their home turf on November 4.

Just five days later, the Tigers will face High Point, a team that went 27-9 last season and made a CBI appearance, making it another early test for Jackson State. On November 12, the Tigers will travel to Cincinnati to take on Xavier. While the Musketeers had a down year with a 16-18 record, they are just two seasons removed from a deep Sweet 16 run.

December brings no respite for the Tigers, with games against Saint Louis (Dec. 2), Arkansas State (Dec. 5), and Iowa State (Dec. 8). The Cyclones, like Houston, reached the Sweet 16 last season, posting a strong 29-8 record.

The team then heads off to participate in the Don Haskins Basketball Invitational in El Paso, Texas on December 20-21. Jackson State wraps up its non-conference slate with a matchup against Cal Baptist on December 28.

Head Coach and NBA champion Mo Williams, now in his third season, has infused Jackson State with fresh talent and leadership. Former McDonald’s All-American Daeshun Ruffin, who missed last season due to injury, is set to lead the pack. Ruffin's return is eagerly anticipated, as he promises to bring dynamic playmaking and scoring prowess to the team.

Joining Ruffin are standout local high school talents Tamarion Hoover from Yazoo City High School, Ebo Wilson from Ridgeland High, and Dorian McMillian from Pascagoula. This influx of homegrown players is expected to bolster the team’s depth and versatility.

The Tigers ended the 2023-24 season with a 15-17 overall record and an 11-7 mark in the SWAC. Highlights included a thrilling 73-72 victory over Mizzou and other key wins against Arkansas State as well as a successful CP3 HBCU Challenge appearance, beating both Howard and North Carolina A&T. However, their campaign concluded with a disappointing 74-63 loss to Texas Southern in the first round of the SWAC Tournament.

Jackson State's rigorous out-of-conference schedule provides an opportunity for the Tigers to measure themselves against top-tier competition and gain valuable experience. It also prepares them for SWAC play and a possible bid in the March Madness tournament come Spring 2025.