MTG and Secret Lair has announced a collaboration with Brain Dead, a Los Angeles-based collective of global artists and designers. This partnership brings Brain Dead's rebellious approach to art and subculture fusion to Secret Lair through three unique drops: Creatures, Lands, and Staples. The Secret Lair x Brain Dead collection will be featured in the Inside an Elevator Superdrop, available for purchase from Monday, July 29 at 9 a.m. PDT to Sunday, August 18, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. PDT, while supplies last.

In the Secret Lair × Brain Dead: Creatures drop, Brain Dead selected some of their favorite game-changing creatures and transformed them with unique art and frames. This monster drop offers a completely new experience for players.

All MTG Secret Lair X Brain Dead Cards

Here are all the MTG Secret Lair X Brain cards.

Consecrated Sphinx

Consecrated Sphinx is a six-cost (four generic and two blue) creature with Flying. Whenever an opponent draws a card, the controller may draw two cards. This creature card is a powerhouse for decks that focus on drawing out their library. While the casting cost may seem expensive, controllers are getting their mana's worth as it not only gives them a draw engine but it also gives them a Flying creature that can easily deal four combat damage.

Chaotic Goo

Chaotic Goo is a four-cost (two generic and two red) creature spell. It enters the battlefield with three +1/+1 counters on it. Then, at the beginning of the controller's upkeep, they may flip a coin. If they win the flip, they add a +1/+1 counter on Chaotic Goo. If they lose the flip, they remove a +1/+1 counter instead.

Honestly, depending on the board state of the controller, Chaotic Goo is exactly what its name entails. However, if a player is running a coin-flip deck with Krak's Thumb in their library, then there's a big chance they could abuse winning flips and buff Chaotic Goo into a mind-boggling beefy creature.

Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker

Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker is a five-cost (two generic and three red) legendary creature with Haste. It has a tapped ability that creates a token that's a copy of a target nonlegendary creature the controller controls. The copies will gain haste. Then at the beginning of the next end step, the controller sacrifices the copied creature.

It's a good combo piece for decks that rely on ETB or LTB triggers. Tokenator decks can also abuse Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker's ability simply by creating extra copies of the initially copied creature. Only the token copied from the tapped ability needs to leave the battlefield at the next end step. Additional copies stay.

Meteor Golem

Meteor Golem is a seven-cost (seven generic) artifact creature with an ETB trigger that destroys a target nonland permanent an opponent controls.

For seven mana, it's not a necessity to have Meteor Golem in one's deck. Given that there are cheaper removal spells that do practically the same thing, players might want to consider adding those to their libraries instead. However, if players have a way to flicker Meteor Golem in and out of the battlefield constantly, then that's when they're getting value from the artifact creature.

Wurmcoil Engine

Speaking of artifact creatures that will provide lots of value to a deck, Wurmcoil Engine is one of those spells. It's a six-cost (six generic) artifact creature with Deathtouch and Lifelink. It has a death trigger wherein Wurmcoil Engine will create a 3/3 colorless Phyrexian Wurm token with Deathtouch and another 3/3 Phyrexian Wurm token with Lifelink.

This is a great combo piece to have, especially for tokenator decks. The goal is to create as many copies of Wurmcoil Engine. Doing so will give controllers a huge board state advantage and wouldn't be scared to have them dying considering the death trigger it has.

Lightning Greaves

Now we're proceeding to the staple cards in a commander deck. First on this list is Lightning Greaves, a two-cost (two generic) artifact equipment that gives the equipped creature Haste and Shroud. Controllers can equip it for free.

Lightning Greaves is one of the most essential cards to have in a commander deck. Players can easily have big creatures or creatures with attack and combat damage triggers swing at opponents instantly thanks to the Haste it gives to the equipped creature.

Skullclamp

Skullclamp is a one-cost (one generic) artifact equipment that gives the equipped creature +1/-1. Then it has a death trigger wherein the controller draws two cards if the equipped creature dies. Its equip cost is one.

This is a piece of good equipment to attach to creatures with death triggers. Controllers get two death triggers instead thanks to Skullclamp.

Sol Ring

A commander deck isn't complete without Sol Ring in the library. Sol Ring is a one-cost (one generic) artifact that has a tapped ability that gives out two colorless mana. MTG players typically maximize this artifact's value when attempting to make turn 1 or turn 2 plays.

Thought Vessel

Thought Vessel is a two-cost (two generic) artifact that allows the player to no longer have a maximum hand size. It also has a tapped ability that gives out one colorless mana. This artifact is essential to have in a commander deck that typically has a plethora of draw engines. Having Thought Vessel will prevent players from discarding excess cards from their hand.

Lands Coming to MTG Secret Lair X Brain Dead

Aside from all the spells listed above, the MTG Secret Lair X Brain Dead collaboration will print several variations of lands. Here are all the land cards coming out:

That's it for this guide on all MTG Secret Lair X Brain Dead cards coming out by the end of July. For more MTG news, be sure to check out ClutchPoints Gaming.