The Texas Rangers reportedly placed outfielder Adolis Garcia on the injured list due to a sprained left ankle before Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, per Jeff Wilson of DLLS Sports. Wilson also reports that outfielder Evan Carter — who was dealing with a back injury — was activated from the IL.

Losing Garcia is obviously far from ideal. The 32-year-old right-handed slugger has not had his best season, but he is still an impactful player. Through 116 games played, Garcia is slashing .224/.266/.388 across his 473 plate appearances. He has also hit 16 home runs and stolen 10 bases.

A timeline for Garcia's return from injury has yet to be revealed.

Carter's return will help matters amid Garcia's injury absence. The 22-year-old has also endured a down year, however. He has a .238/.323/.381 slash line across 55 games played in 2025. Carter has recorded four home runs and 12 stolen bases as well.

The Rangers will benefit from Carter's production from the left side of the plate. The hope, of course, is that Garcia will be able to return sooner rather than later.

At 61-60, the Rangers sit 6.5 games back of the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners for first place in the American League West. Texas is also 3.5 games back of an AL Wild Card spot as of this story's writing.

The Rangers are not in an ideal overall position. With that being said, Texas is certainly still in the postseason conversation. It is only mid-August, so anything can happen. However, this is a Rangers ball club that will need players to step up over the next couple of months.

The Rangers will monitor and provide updates on Adolis Garcia's injury status. Meanwhile, Evan Carter and the ball club will host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2:35 PM EST as Texas looks to earn a big victory at Globe Life Field.

