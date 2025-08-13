This week, the New York Jets took part in a joint practice with their MetLife Stadium neighbor New York Giants as both teams prepare for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. One person who did not participate in the festivities was Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, who was held out due to calf soreness.

Recently, the Jets got a new update on the status of Gardner's injury.

“Sauce Gardner has some calf soreness. They’re still evaluating where he’s at, Aaron Glenn said,” reported Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Gardner is of course a key member of the Jets defense who has established himself as a star at the cornerback position throughout his young NFL career so far.

Overall, the Jets figure to be one of the more interesting teams to monitor heading into the 2025 NFL season. The team parted ways with quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason, who went on to join the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency.

New York then brought in former Steelers quarterback Justin Fields in a quasi-trade that gives the Jets an interesting young quarterback to build around, a player with a lot of talent who hasn't quite been able to put it all together at the NFL level just yet.

Meanwhile, the Jets figure to have one of the more talented defensive units in the NFL, thanks in no small part to Gardner, who has had one of the quickest rises to stardom for a defensive back in recent memory.

All told, the Jets could be a sleeper team to at least make some noise in the AFC this year, if not necessarily competing for a championship.

New York will take the field for the first time for real in the 2025 season on September 7, coincidentally against Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers, at 1:00 PM ET from the Meadowlands.

