New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso permanently etched his name into the team’s history on Tuesday night when he broke the franchise home run record. Manager Carlos Mendoza was certainly moved by the 30-year-old’s crowning moment.

“I had tears in my eyes,” Mendoza told ESPN following the Mets’ 13-5 win over the Atlanta Braves. “For how much we've been through the past two months, to just live that moment, I think we've just got to take a step back there and appreciate what you're experiencing.”

Across 119 games this season, Alonso has hit 28 home runs, collected 96 RBIs, and posted an .880 OPS. According to Baseball Savant, he ranks in the 99th percentile in Barrel% and the 94th percentile in Hard Hit%. His record breaking 253rd home run was the first of two long balls on the night.

The Florida native was drafted by the Mets during the 2016 MLB Draft, and has been a pivotal part of New York’s progression since his arrival. Alonso bashed 53 home runs in 2019 to set a major league rookie record and establish a franchise high for a single season.

“As a kid, you don't really think that it's in the realm of the possibility to be a franchise home run leader,” Alonso said. “You just want to get to the big leagues and give it your best. And the dream is really kind of this opaque and unknown thing. You just want to get there and compete, play for a World Series, play winning baseball.

Despite his newfound standing, questions remain regarding Alonso’s long-term future. He returned to the Mets on a two-year, $54 million contract this past offseason. But, could choose to decline his player option for 2026 and test free agency once again.

“I have a goal to play baseball until I'm through my age-40 season,” Alonso said. “And business side, Steve and David [Stearns], they've got to come through.”