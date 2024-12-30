Angel Reese has seemingly clapped back at the sexist comments Charleston White made on the “Club 520” podcast. Ever since Reese was a student-athlete at LSU, she has been advocating for women's sports. In the wake of the sexist comments by the social media personality, the Chicago Sky rookie reposted her April tweet writing, “protect young women in sports!!!” While it was not a direct reply to White's comments, its possible that White was reminding her audience of the importance of uplifting women's sports.

Expand Tweet

White was a recent guest on former NBA player Jeff Teague's “Club 520” podcast — with hosts DJ Wells and Bishop B Henn — where he made sexist remarks regarding Reese and the WNBA. “I think Angel Reese wanna sell p***y,” White said adding that she should “do OnlyFans” and “dunk in some panties.”

Unfortunately, this is not the only time Reese has been subject to sexist claims following her entry into the WNBA earlier this year. On Reese's podcast, “Unapologetically Angel,” she had Shaquille O'Neal on when he went viral for the controversial comments he made about the WNBA. The NBA legend suggested that the women wear very short shorts to attract more views to the franchise.

“Imagine you in the same little shorts you had on at the Wild ‘N Out show dunking,” referring to the shorts Reese wore when she made a cameo Wild ‘N Out Live Tour’s Chicago stop.

“You know how many T-shirts you’re gonna sell?” he asked before adding, “You’re tripping.” Reese was seemingly uncomfortable with his comment as she rolled her eyes and said, “Oh my god.”

“What? Them same little shorts you had on at Wild ‘N Out …” O’Neal continued before Reese tried to stop him from continuing.

“Okay. Alright. Alright. Alright. Alright,” she repeated.

Social media reacts to Charleston White sexist comments about Angel Reese

“They [sic] Charleston White take on Angel Reese was disgusting. No need to do any mental gymnastics here,” one fan commented with another adding that all of them should receive some pushback.

Expand Tweet

“Include ALL of them in it. They all participated, laughed, and agreed. Smh.”

“Who are Jeff Teague and the Club 520 Podcast sponsors???” another fan asked. “There is no way these corporate sponsors can see Charleston White talk so nasty about the top stars in the WNBA and allow their partnerships to continue…”

Expand Tweet

A fan weighed in on the disappointment they felt after watching the show.

“Club 520 was on a generational run, and they f-cked it up at the goal line by having Charleston White on to spew his usual nonsense. You really hate to see it,” another fan chimed in.

None of the hosts have commented yet about the backlash.