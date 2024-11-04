The LSU Tigers may have lost Angel Reese to the WNBA Draft, but they still have a formidable roster as the 2024-25 NCAA season is set to tip-off this week. And the Tigers have positioned themselves well for future seasons too. Over the weekend, LSU landed the commitment from a top 2025 recruit in ZaKiyah Johnson, who cited Angel Reese as one of the determining factors in her decision, as per Dushawn London of 247Sports.

“They won a National Championship recently and Angel Reese was a pretty big deal not only at LSU, but in college basketball in general,” Johnson said. “Winning that National Championship played a part in my decision. . .I know that they know what it takes to get there again. I can’t wait to be a part of a team that can win multiple national championships.”

ZaKiyah Johnson’s commitment to LSU gives the Tigers their third recruit in the class of 2025. Johnson joins guard Isabella Hines and guard Divine Bourrage as the three incoming players for 2025-26 so far. LSU is still pursuing other players in that class as well.

Johnson chose LSU over offers from other top Division 1 programs such as Louisville and Kentucky.

LSU’s future following Angel Reese departure



There’s no question that the Tigers will feel the loss of Angel Reese who just completed her rookie season with the Chicago Sky in the WNBA. But they still have a roster capable of competing this upcoming season.

Among the returners from last season’s Elite Eight team is star guard Flau’jae Johnson. A junior, Johnson is widely considered to be a top prospect for the 2026 WNBA Draft. She was a key player on the Tigers’ 2023 championship team as a freshman.

Last season, Johnson averaged 14.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals with splits of 50.4 percent shooting from the field, 38 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Another key returner for LSU is senior center Aneesah Morrow. Morrow is considered a possible first round pick in this year’s WNBA Draft and made a strong impact last season after transferring from DePaul.

In her first season with the Tigers, Morrow averaged 16.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.1 blocked shots with splits of 46.4 percent shooting from the field and 80.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

LSU opens the 2024-25 season on Monday, Nov. 4 at home against Eastern Kentucky