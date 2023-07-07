Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix is doing way better since the Tom Sandoval cheating scandal. America's sweetheart announced she was joining the cast of Dancing With the Stars on July 7. During an episode of Good Morning America, Madix revealed her role in the dancing competition for the 32nd season of the ABC show, per Us Weekly.

Derek Hough shared the news from Ariana Madix and costar Katie Maloney‘s Something About Her sandwich shop. “This season on Dancing With the Stars, we are going absolutely mad — mad for Madix,” he said. “Say goodbye to the drama and hello to the dance floor.”

The remaining cast members will be unveiled on GMA Thursday, September 13.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Back in March, Madix made headlines when it was revealed her partner of nine years Tom Sandoval cheated on her for months with costar Raquel Leviss. Madix discovered the news one day while out on the town with Sandoval. There, she saw on his phone the explicit photos of her partner and Leviss.

Although the 10th season wrapped filming, they began shooting again with the drama. The entirety of the Vanderpump Rules cast took her side during the cheating scandal, hilariously dubbed the Scandoval. And during the VPR reunion episodes, they tore into Sandoval and Leviss for their infidelity.

“I was angry. At times, I was sad. But I honestly think that the biggest thing that I felt was so grateful for my friends,” she said in the Call Her Daddy podcast that month. “Both the friends that were there that day and otherwise.”