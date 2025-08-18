Caleb Williams had a marvelous touchdown highlight during Sunday's preseason matchup between the Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills.

The play happened in the first quarter, specifically during the opening drive. Four minutes into the period, Williams threw a long 36-yard pass to wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus to get the Bears on the board.

Caleb Williams finds Olamide Zaccheaus for the Bears TD to cap off a 93-yard opening drive

The touchdown sent fans in a frenzy, having excitement about the pass Williams pulled off in that moment. Here are some of their reactions.

“CALEB IS BALLING,” one fan said.

“Caleb and Olamide cooking! 🔥🐻,” another remarked.

“I knew Caleb was getting too much hype on this drive when I saw 3rd & 5. Real BALLERS don't see 3rd & 5,” one commented.

“What a great drive! Ben Johnson’s offense is beautiful,” one stated.

“That was an impressive drive by the Bears! Williams and Zaccheaus are really connecting well,” a fan said.

How Caleb Williams, Bears played against Bills

It was a great opening drive for Caleb Williams, which paved the way for the Bears to shut out the Bills 38-0.

Williams finished the night with six completions for 107 yards and a touchdown. Tyson Bagent and Austin Reed got their chances at center; Bagent put up 13 completions for 196 yards and a touchdown, while Reed provided six completions for 66 yards.

The contest wasn't even close, especially with the pass game. Chicago flourished with its receiving attack, seeing their players make 25 catches for 369 yards and two touchdowns. Joel Wilson had a team-high four receptions for 41 yards, while Tyler Scott finished with three catches for 54 yards and a score.

On the ground, the Bears got that category in convincing fashion. They made 43 rushes for 171 yards and three touchdowns, as Ian Wheeler and Brittain Brown created the scores. This was in stark contrast to the Bills' 13 carries for 76 yards.

The Bears will prepare for their preseason finale, being on the road as they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 22 at 8:20 p.m. ET. After that, they will gear up for their regular-season opener, hosting the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 8 at 8:15 p.m. ET.