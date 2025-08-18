Paul Goldschmidt returned to the diamond in the New York Yankees' series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday evening.

Goldschmidt sprained his right knee in the Yankees' previous series against the Minnesota Twins on Aug. 12. This caused him to miss most of Game 1 and all of Game 2 against the Cardinals, but he was healthy enough to return to the lineup in Game 3.

Goldschmidt reflected on his return to the field after the game. He didn't have much concern about the knee despite the pain he went through prior to Sunday's contest.

“I really wasn’t worried about the knee,” said Goldschmidt. “There’s this weird, like subconscious, when you’ve kind of hurt something or your body maybe wants to test it out a little bit. But I’d hit fine [in the cage], I’d done defense. But yeah, to get out there and play nine, it was good.”

How Paul Goldschmidt, Yankees played against Cardinals

It's a good sign for Paul Goldschmidt to be back on the field despite the knee sprain, helping the Yankees complete the three-game sweep against the Cardinals after beating them 8-4 in Game 3.

In the five at-bats Goldschmidt got in his first game back in the lineup, he landed three hits as he scored one run. Even though New York didn't get any homers, they were successful in making enough plays to provide eight runs throughout the contest.

The Yankees' bullpen was effective despite conceding four runs. They only gave up seven hits in the Cardinals' 35 at-bats, showing how they prevailed in mostly keeping their opponents quiet. Will Warren started on the mound as he lasted 4.2 innings, striking out three batters while allowing six hits and one run. Luke Weaver earned the win on the team's behalf.

New York improved to a 67-57 record on the season, holding the third spot of the AL East Division standings. They are 0.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox and 5.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Yankees will prepare for their next series, remaining on the road. They face the Tampa Bay Rays as Game 1 will take place on Aug. 19 at 7:35 p.m. ET.