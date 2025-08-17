Aug 17, 2025 at 9:11 AM ET

The Baltimore Ravens will be under immense pressure to get to the Super Bowl during the 2025 NFL season. Baltimore has dominated the regular season over the past few years, but cannot get over the hump during the playoffs. Hopefully the team's new kicker can provide some stability that makes a difference during the playoffs this winter.

Ravens rookie kicker Tyler Loop has officially been named the team's starting kicker ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

“He'll be the kicker,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh declared on Saturday night after beating the Cowboys 31-13. “He's earned it.”

Loop had an impressive preseason performance against the Cowboys. That likely made Harbaugh feel comfortable making the announcement weeks before the beginning of the regular season.

The rookie kicker went five-of-six on field goal attempts against Dallas. Those include makes from 51 and 53 yards.

Loop had a very muted response to learning about Harbaugh's comments on Saturday.

“That's fun,” Loop told reporters in Dallas per ESPN.

Baltimore used a sixth-round pick on Loop during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Loop will replace veteran kicker Justin Tucker, who stands accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

Article Continues Below

The Ravens clearly seemed to draft Loop as a succession plan for Tucker. That became even more clear when the Ravens released Tucker weeks after the 2025 NFL Draft.

Baltimore also cut kicker John Hoyland on August 2nd, paving the way for Loop to win the starting job. Coincidentally, Loop crushed a 60-yard field goal in practice just one day later.

Prior to Saturday's game, Harbaugh had been unwilling to name Loop as the team's starting kicker. But all signs indicated that Baltimore's coaching staff preferred Loop to win the job during training camp.

Loop is now six-of-eight on field goal attempts during the preseason. His misses came from 46 and 50 yards.

Harbaugh is excited to give Loop even more reps next week to prepare him for the regular season.

“He'll get another chance to get back out there next week and kick some more and just keep improving,” Harbaugh concluded. “But I just appreciate the fact that he wants to make them all, but he had a good night.”

Next up for the Ravens is their preseason finale against the Commanders on August 23rd.