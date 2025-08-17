The Los Angeles Lakers fanbase was rocked yesterday when news of Luka Doncic's injury was announced. Playing for his hometown Slovenia team in a Eurobasket exhibition match, the Los Angeles Lakers star left the game when a teammate collided with him. The final diagnosis was a knee contusion, which is good news as he avoids any major injury that could sideline him for long.

Still, the news of Doncic's injury made a major impact on the Lakers and the NBA in general. There were some people who were frustrated that Doncic was playing in the offseason.

@DrewMamba619 wants Luka to stop playing now, saying, “SHUT IT DOWN NOW… NO MORE GAMES”. @BKMediaTV was also confused as to why Doncic is playing in a game outside of the NBA, saying, “I don’t know why Luka out there playing anyway.”

Article Continues Below

Other fans are simply just wishing for the Lakers star to heal soon. @itsmepris0ner said, “Ah man, hope it’s nothing serious. Luka means so much to that team.” @MrBudgetBill also echoed those same worries, saying, “Oh noooo. We can't afford this to happen this season.”

Doncic suited up for the Slovenian national team, presumably as part of his offseason preparation for next season. The Lakers star went back to the locker room on his own power, though it was reported that he favored his other leg. Doncic was able to return to the bench after getting checked out.

The Lakers traded for Doncic last season in arguably the biggest midseason trade in NBA history. While the trade did not result in regular-season success, the LA front office and fanbase are hoping that a full offseason together will help them compete better. They also made some major offseason moves, acquiring former first-round pick DeAndre Ayton to boost their frontcourt and former DPOY Marcus Smart to complement Doncic in the backcourt.