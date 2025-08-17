Michael Conforto hasn’t had the season the Los Angeles Dodgers envisioned when they signed him to a one-year, $17 million deal this offseason. Entering Saturday, the veteran outfielder carried a .187/.299/.327 slash line with nine homers and 25 RBIs, producing an 81 wRC+ and -0.5 WAR. Simply put, it’s been tough sledding. Yet through the struggles, manager Dave Roberts has stood by him.

“I think Michael is going through it,” Roberts said earlier this week. “He’s going to be in there on Friday, but I do think I’ve got to find some combinations to get some consistent production. That’s just kind of where we’re at this time in the season.”

Roberts’ belief in Conforto isn’t unfounded. July offered a glimpse of the hitter he’s been for much of his career, as Conforto posted a .273/.342/.485 line with a 131 wRC+ and looked like one of the Dodgers’ more reliable bats. That surge was enough to keep L.A. from making an external outfield addition at the trade deadline.

For Conforto, the support from Roberts has meant everything as he tries to find his rhythm. “When you’ve got a manager who believes in you and keeps giving you opportunities, that’s all you can ask for,” Conforto said after the game. “I’m starting to feel like myself again this series.”

Dodgers take first place from the Padres on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Michael Conforto (23) makes a catch during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium.
William Liang-Imagn Images

On Saturday night against the Padres, Conforto rewarded that trust, going 2-for-4 with a two-run single in the first inning that helped the Dodgers jump out early in a 6-0 win.

“Just seeing how he was in July, you approach the deadline and I thought the organization showed support in him as far as not trading for someone outside of the organization,” Roberts said. “Hopefully [he can] build off of July.”

Roberts, for his part, thinks Conforto’s challenges aren’t about ability but approach. “I like the aggressiveness, I just think he’s pressing,” Roberts said. “There’s some uncharacteristic chase and then some uncharacteristic passivity in the zone, so that’s sort of a bad combo. That probably lends itself to pressing, which is natural, because he wants to do well. He’s in there working hard.”

The Dodgers need him to figure it out sooner than later. Saturday’s win pushed them to 70-53, moving just ahead of San Diego in the NL West. With Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman anchoring the lineup, Conforto doesn’t need to be a superstar — he just needs to get back to being the solid run-producer he’s been for most of his nine-year career.

“I’ve had many times to sit him, but I play him, and I think that it’s still in there,” Roberts said. Conforto agrees, and if Saturday was any indication, the timing couldn’t be better for a turnaround.

More Los Angeles Dodgers News
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) points to Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages (44) after throwing out San Diego Padres left fielder Gavin Sheets (30) attempting to score during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
Blake Snell hands Will Smith a major compliment after dominant win over PadresMike Gianakos ·
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) reacts as a call is reviewed against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Oracle Park.
Dodgers’ Will Smith keeps picking off Padres in Blake Snell startMatty Breisch ·
Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Hyeseong Kim (6) shown during his major league debut against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Dodgers get 2 big updates before Padres gameMatty Breisch ·
odgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) reacts after the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium
Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw reacts after vintage performance vs. PadresJosue Pavon ·
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Alexis Diaz (40) delivers during the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium.
Fans lose it after Alexis Diaz secures Dodgers win over PadresBrayden Haena ·
San Diego Padres catcher Freddy Fermin (54) takes a breath in between pitches during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Petco Park.
Padres’ Freddy Fermin takes brutal collision vs. DodgersMike Gianakos ·