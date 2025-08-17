Heading into his eleventh NBA season and first with the Milwaukee Bucks, Myles Turner is feeling reflective. Sure, Turner is entering a new opportunity with a Bucks team that has the chance to win it all next year. However, Turner's reflection isn't about basketball. It's about his driver's license.

Turner, who turned 29 in March, was back home in Texas and had to update his driver's license. However, to see how much he's grown from a young boy, only two years away from entering the NBA, into the defensive juggernaut he's become is staggering. It is also a reminder of where his NBA career has taken him, from his boyhood to the man he is today.

As mentioned before, this will be Turner's first season in Milwaukee. Before that, he was with the Indiana Pacers for ten seasons. When he left the Pacers to join the Bucks in free agency this offseason, it wasn't easy. In his letter to Indianapolis and Pacers fans everywhere, Turner made it clear, saying, “This chapter is closing, but the respect and love I have for this city and its people is forever.”

For Turner, obtaining a new driver's license could mean more. It's symbolic of him saying goodbye to Indiana once and for all. He replaced his old license that he carried with the Pacers with a new one that he'll have when protecting the paint for the Bucks.

Expectations are high for Myles Turner and the Bucks this season

Heading into this season, Turner is expected to take on the role of Robin to Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo's Batman. With an Eastern Conference that's viewed as wide open, the one-two punch of this duo could be enough to make some noise come playoff time.

Of course, that doesn't mean there won't be challenges in Milwaukee's way. The Cleveland Cavaliers are heavily favored this season. So are the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. Teams like the Atlanta Hawks could also be in the mix, too.

But what those teams lack is the dynamism of Turner and Antetokounmpo. The fit between the two should be seamless next season. If the Bucks get rolling early, it'll be because of them. Come playoff time, it could be hard to slow them down.