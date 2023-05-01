Ariana Madix attended the White House Correspondent’s dinner Saturday night, alongside her boss Lisa Vanderpump. At the dinner, she and Vanderpump enjoyed the roast of Madix’s ex boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, comparing him to Tucker Carlson, per TMZ.

MC Roy Woods Jr said, “The untouchable Tucker Carlson is out of a job but to Tucker’s staff, I want you to know that I know what you’re feeling. I work at The Daily Show, so I too have been blindsided by the sudden departure of the host of a fake news program. Tucker got caught up. Got caught up like that dude from Vanderpump Rules.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Since their tenuous break up earlier in the year, Madix has been doing better. She was seen at Coachella with a new man, Daniel Wai, and has been touring Europe with her karaoke set. She even told the world that she was “thriving” after the scandal. It seems like they all want to move on from the Scandoval.

And although Sandoval said he just wants Madix to be happy, it seems like she’s still not over the massive betrayal. Sandoval had been cheating on her for six months with cast member Raquel Leviss. Many people knew about the scandal, except for Ariana Madix. The two met on the set of Vanderpump Rules, nine years earlier. Vanderpump Rules is a reality TV show about the employees of Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant. Much of the show focused on the relationship between the two stars. But it seems like Sandoval cracked under the pressure.