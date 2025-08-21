Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton is looking to solidify his position as backup to star Dak Prescott, who is expected to be fully ready for the upcoming season. Milton, however, has yet to find his footing in his first stint in Dallas.

The Cowboys lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 31-13, in their preseason affair on Saturday. Milton failed to impress, throwing 9-of-18 for 122 yards and an interception. He was also sacked for a safety. He was outplayed by Ravens quarterback Cooper Rush, who served as Prescott's backup for the last four seasons.

The 25-year-old Milton takes a bit longer to release the ball, which could make him susceptible to defensive pressure. Some have also called him out for being too aggressive with his throw. The signal-caller addressed the matter with a stern remark.

“I don’t understand why people say I throw the ball so hard. I’m literally not throwing the ball hard. It just comes off my hand like that. I was born and blessed that way. If you think I’m throwing the ball hard, you shouldn’t be in the NFL,” said Milton, as reported by The Athletic's Jon Machota.

He only played one game for the New England Patriots last season after being selected in the sixth round in 2024. He was traded to the Cowboys in April in exchange for a fifth-round pick in this year's draft.

Even though Milton has struggled, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said he isn't too concerned, according to Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams.

“You put a game plan together for these guys. Whether you’re playing with Joe or you’re playing with Will (Grier), you’re going to have a plan of how you want to play. Hey, look, Cooper Rush has played in this league for a long time. What we did tonight, it didn’t surprise anybody in the first half. I’ve seen him do that for the last three years. Joe Milton is in year two. I’m not panicked,” said Schottenheimer after their loss to the Ravens.

The Cowboys will face the Atlanta Falcons to close out their preseason schedule on Friday.