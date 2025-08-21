Preseason football exists in its own strange world. One half-decent throw from a rookie quarterback becomes the stuff of legend, while one misstep can set off alarm bells across social media. Fans cling to every snap, often projecting future greatness or imminent disaster based on games played largely by backups. To wit, the Cleveland Browns’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles last August 16 provided the perfect stage for this cycle. At the center of it all was rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

A Rookie Spotlight in Philadelphia

The Browns’ first preseason game last August 8 sparked plenty of chatter, and much of that carried into their 22-13 win over the Eagles on a week later. Once again, the focus was on quarterbacks, though not the one most expected. Shedeur Sanders, who impressed in the opener against the Carolina Panthers, sat out with an oblique strain from joint practices in Philadelphia. That absence cleared the way for fellow rookie Gabriel to start, and naturally, the overreactions began.

Gabriel’s debut was a mixed bag. He looked sharp at times, completing 13 of 18 passes for 138 yards and leading three scoring drives. However, he also showed his inexperience. This was most notable with a pick-six to Andrew Mukuba and a fumbled handoff. Statistically, his night wasn’t far off from Sanders’ 14-of-23, 138-yard, two-touchdown debut. That said, both looked like rookies in their first NFL action. And the bottom line remains: unless something happens to Joe Flacco, neither Sanders nor Gabriel will be under center when the Browns open the season against the Bengals on Sept. 7.

With that in mind, let’s break down the three biggest overreactions swirling around Gabriel’s debut.

1. Dillon Gabriel Was Near-Perfect in Preseason Debut

It’s tempting to view Gabriel’s debut through the lens of his poise and efficiency. Again, he completed 72 percent of his passes, and he showed solid ability to keep chains moving early. That included three-for-three on third downs on his opening drive. That gave the Browns much-needed momentum. It's the kind of composure fans dream about in a rookie.

On the flip side, to call his performance ‘near-perfect' ignores the glaring blemishes. The pick-six to Mukuba wasn’t just a rookie mistake. It was a backbreaking, momentum-shifting error. Add in a botched handoff that resulted in a lost fumble, and suddenly the narrative looks very different. These weren’t harmless miscues. They were the type of plays that can lose regular-season games.

Yes, Gabriel showed flashes of confidence and command, and that’s reason for optimism. Still, perfection? Not even close. This was a mixed bag. It was encouraging but far from flawless. Overhyping it only sets the bar unreasonably high for a player still learning the pro game.

2. Gabriel Has Won the QB2 Spot for the Browns

Some fans immediately penciled Gabriel in as the Browns’ backup quarterback after his performance in Philadelphia. The thinking goes: if he can look this good under the lights, why not hand him the job behind Flacco?

The problem with that thinking is twofold. First, the Browns still have other viable candidates in the room, including, of course, Sanders, who turned in a steady, efficient outing against Carolina before his minor injury. And then let's not forget Kenny Pickett, who remains in the mix as a veteran option. One decent half of football doesn’t erase months of evaluation and competition.

Additionally, preseason depth charts are rarely decided after one performance. Coaches value consistency and progression over time. Gabriel showed potential, but he also showed inexperience. The Browns coaching staff is unlikely to crown him QB2 this early. If anything, his debut earned him more snaps and more evaluation, not the job outright.

3. Gabriel Will Eventually Take Over as QB1 in the 2025 NFL Season

This is where enthusiasm starts to drift into fantasy. Gabriel might one day become a starter in the NFL, but declaring that he’ll overtake Flacco this season is simply premature.

The Browns brought in Flacco to stabilize the position with experience. He remains the clear Week 1 starter barring injury. Rookie quarterbacks, especially mid-round picks like Gabriel, usually require seasoning. Even highly drafted passers rarely jump straight from a preseason cameo into a regular-season starting role.

Gabriel’s flashes of accuracy in the short game, pocket composure, and mobility are reasons to be excited about his future. That said, his miscues remind us why development is necessary. Thrusting him into a starting role too soon could do more harm than good. Suggesting he’s bound for QB1 this season ignores how NFL teams groom young quarterbacks and how much Gabriel still has to learn.

Looking Ahead

Preseason football invites overreaction by design. Gabriel gave Browns fans a reason to dream, and that’s a positive development in itself. However, the bigger truth is that he looked exactly like what he is: a rookie quarterback in August. He was capable of promising moments and costly mistakes in equal measure.

For Cleveland, the key isn’t whether Gabriel was perfect, or whether he’s the next starter in waiting. It’s whether he can build on these moments, clean up the turnovers, and give the Browns confidence that they’ve added another intriguing piece for the future. Until then, fans should enjoy the flashes, temper the hype, and remember that August is for glimpses, not guarantees.