Ariana Madix meant it when she said she was “thriving” at Coachella. Earlier today, a photo leaked featuring Madix and a new man kissing at Coachella. Goodbye Tom Sandoval.

Madix is an American television personality made famous from her appearances on the reality television series Vanderpump Rules. The show follows the lives of the employees at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant, SUR. Madix joined the show in its third season and quickly became a fan favorite for her no-nonsense attitude, wit, and sharp tongue. Her then-relationship with Sandoval, who she had been dating since 2014, has also been a major storyline on the show. Madix has been praised for her honesty and authenticity on the show, and fans were relieved to see she’s moving on from the cheating scandal.

This wasn’t the first time Ariana Madix was caught locking lips with someone else, post Tom Sandoval breakup. Daniel Wai, the mysterious man in the photo, is a fitness trainer and now Madix’s new make-out partner. All through the Coachella weekend, Madix and Wai cozied up to each other, not shying away from PDA. They even shared several social media posts together.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B R A D L E Y K E A R N S (@bradxbrad)

After a TikTok video by PEOPLE producer Ferai Bennett shared that Madix was doing so much better since her breakup, now we can see the proof. Over a month ago, Madix called off her relationship with fellow Vanderpump Rules castmate Tom Sandoval after she found a sexually explicit video of fellow castmate, Raquel Leviss. Both Leviss and Sandoval have since apologized, but now Madix is doing better than ever.