Regardless of success or failure, there won’t be a more talked-about player in college football in 2025 than Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning.

Despite having just two career starts, Manning has already become a national sensation ahead of the Longhorns’ season. ESPN’s Marty Smith told Paul Finebaum earlier this year that Manning’s popularity could even rival that of Florida legend Tim Tebow.

“Just know this, brother, it’s going to be Tim Tebow-level hysteria this fall when we go to Austin, Texas,” Smith told Finebaum. “When he is behind center full time for the first time, it’s going to be like it was with Tebow at Florida — everywhere they go, they’re going to be rockstars. That’s what I anticipate, and I think that’s what we’re gonna see.”

Tebow, of course, became a Heisman winner and two-time national champion with the Gators. Manning’s fame so far is tied to the legendary surname his family built in football.

Nevertheless, the upside Manning brings is tremendous for Texas, who enter the season as national championship favorites.

But with the keys fully his this year, what can we truly expect from one of the most highly touted prospects in years? Let’s get into some Arch Manning bold predictions for 2025.

Arch Manning loses his first Red River Rivalry as a starter

This year’s Red River Rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma has the components to become a classic. That’s thanks not only to Arch Manning behind center for the Longhorns but also to John Mateer leading the Sooners.

Mateer has the ability to completely turn around Oklahoma’s program this season. Realistically, there’s a chance both teams enter the Cotton Bowl at either 5-0 or 4-1. Unfortunately for Manning and Texas, they take a loss, with Mateer taking over the game, albeit in a close one.

Arch Manning doesn't become a Heisman Trophy finalist

To absolutely no surprise, Arch Manning currently holds the best odds to win this year’s Heisman Trophy at +700, according to FanDuel. If he were to pull it off, he’d become the first Manning to win the award, with his grandfather Archie and uncles Peyton and Eli all finishing as finalists during their careers.

But it won’t happen — at least not this year. In fact, he won't even become a finalist.

Manning still has so little experience, even if he has spent the past two seasons learning under Quinn Ewers and digesting Steve Sarkisian’s offense. That’s not to say he won’t have a good year, but there are bound to be growing pains, especially with the schedule Texas faces. The Longhorns are set to play five teams ranked in the preseason AP top 25.

“Steve Sarkisian’s system is QB-friendly, and the Longhorns’ schedule offers plenty of Heisman statement games, including the season opener against Ohio State in Columbus. The narrative of Arch becoming the first Manning to win the Heisman Trophy is also media gold,” ESPN’s Pamela Maldonado wrote.

Texas, Arch Manning make the College Football Playoff, but won't make third semifinal

The Longhorns have made it to the College Football Playoff the last two years, and they won't stop in 2025. The real question is, will they actually be able to take the SEC Championship, potentially earning a bye to avoid the first round?

The SEC could be a bit wide open this season, with teams like Florida, LSU, and Alabama all giving Texas a run for its money. Most likely, Manning will lead the Longhorns into Atlanta with either a win or a loss, earning them a playoff spot. But whether that's the first round or the quarterfinals, Manning won't be able to help Texas reach its third straight semifinal.

Arch Manning will come back to Texas next season and announce early

The running assumption is that Arch Manning will win the Heisman, lead Texas to its first national championship since 2005, and then head off to the NFL Draft. That doesn’t check out — at least not according to Manning’s grandfather, Archie.

“Arch isn’t going to do that,” Archie told Texas Monthly when asked whether his grandson would declare for the 2026 draft. “He’ll be at Texas.”

Arch quickly refuted that claim.

“Yeah, I don’t know where he got that from,” Arch said. “He text me and apologized about that. I’m really just taking it day by day right now.”

Even if Manning were to somehow have a magical season and accomplish all of that, some analysts still believe he would return to Austin for at least one more year. And if he doesn’t reach those heights, the chances of him staying obviously rise even more.

The prediction here: Manning will have a strong season, but not the spectacular one most are expecting. It won’t be bad, just good. That will push him to come back, learn, and gain more experience — and he’ll let everybody know sooner rather than later of his return.