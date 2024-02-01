A recent tweet from BunnyTheVillain, hints at Assassin's Creed Red's release date, igniting excitement for its Feudal Japan setting.

A recent leak on social media has sparked discussions among fans of Assassin's Creed, Ubisoft's popular franchise. The next title, Assassin's Creed Red, is rumored to be set in Feudal Japan, marking the series' first venture into this region. Interest in the game has been high since a teaser was released in 2022, with fans looking forward to learning more about the plot and gameplay.

Leaked Timeline Sparks Excitement For Assassin's Creed Red

The latest surge of excitement stems from a tweet by a user known as BunnyTheVillain, who claims to have received information from a credible source. According to the leak, fans can look forward to a new trailer for Assassin's Creed Red set to be released in May. This would be followed by a comprehensive gameplay showcase in July, giving players a deeper look into the mechanics and storyline of the game. Most tantalizingly, the leak points to a November release date for the game, setting the stage for a thrilling end to the year for Assassin's Creed enthusiasts.

[New] #AssassinsCreed Red 🇯🇵 🔸It will be the most enjoyable game in the franchise.

🔸World premiere trailer in May 2024.

🔸Gameplay showcase (Ubi Forward) in July 2024.

🔸Official release in November 2024. Info came to me by a trusted source and I wanted to share it with you! pic.twitter.com/bQQzhOIe4m — Ｂｕｎｎｙ 😈 (@BunnyTheVillain) January 29, 2024

If this leaked information holds true, 2024 is shaping up to be a landmark year for the series. This recent revelation adds significant weight to the existing pool of rumors and conjectures circulating within the gaming community. These range from the identities and backstories of new protagonists to innovative combat systems and exploration mechanics tailored to the unique setting of Feudal Japan. Fans are keenly awaiting the official trailer and gameplay showcase, hoping that Ubisoft will confirm these details and provide a glimpse into the immersive world they have been crafting.

Assassin's Creed Red Aligns With Ubisoft's Pattern Amidst High Anticipation

Historically, the Assassin's Creed series has seen annual releases, with each new title expanding the universe and taking players to diverse historical settings. The release of Assassin's Creed Mirage, noted for its more focused and intimate scale, has only intensified the anticipation for a more expansive and ambitious title. In this context, the prospect of Assassin's Creed Red's release later in the year aligns well with Ubisoft's release patterns and the franchise's trajectory of growth and innovation.