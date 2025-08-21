The Dallas Wings suffered a double whammy on Wednesday. Aside from losing to the Los Angeles Sparks by a solitary point, 81-80, guard JJ Quinerly suffered what appeared to be a left foot injury.

Quinerly fell to the floor in the first minute of the fourth quarter and had to be helped off the court by her teammates. She did not return. She finished with five points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 18 quality minutes off the bench.

With the loss, the Wings fell to 9-27. It also dampened star Paige Bueckers' 44-point explosion. Dallas will miss the playoffs for the second straight year.

The Wings have yet to issue an official report about Quinerly, as of writing. WNBA reporter Grant Afseth, however, shared a positive note about the tough rookie.

“I was told that JJ Quinerly was ultimately able to put weight on her left leg later on after being helped off the court,” wrote Afseth on X.

Was told that JJ Quinerly was ultimately able to put weight on her left leg later on after being helped off the court. https://t.co/VGIrW4ljq0 — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) August 21, 2025

Fans quickly expressed concerns following Quinerly's situation.

“Please be okay, JJ Quinerly #DallasWings,” said @mvp_ftblr_5_.

“Another injury added to the list. These players need more rest. Prayers up for JJ Quinerly,” added @coatlicue.

“JJ Quinerly injured with nine games to go with only nine players on the bench is f****** cruel. I think she is literally the only player who has been on the team from day one who hasn't been on the injury report. All 5-foot nothing of her has been tough as nails,” wrote @herdesertplaces.

“Bruh, the Wings can’t catch a break, speedy recovery to JJ Quinerly,” echoed @DLoThaReal.

“Another injury, SMH. Prayers for JJ Quinerly #wnba,” posted @MissKikiHicks.

The 22-year-old Quinerly was drafted by the Wings as the 27th overall pick out of West Virginia. She easily became a fan favorite with her relentlessness on both ends and contagious energy.

She is averaging 6.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in close to 16 minutes per outing.

The Wings are already without star Arike Ogunbowale, center Li Yueru, and guard Tyasha Harris due to various injuries.