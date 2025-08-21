On his new Podcast, Café con Lindor, New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor has had plenty of memorable guests, but Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell might have delivered the most entertaining appearance yet. A lifelong Mets fan with baseball roots of his own, Mitchell left Lindor — and plenty of listeners — laughing with his mix of bold comparisons and lighthearted admissions.

For starters, Mitchell insisted that Cincinnati Reds phenom Elly De La Cruz reminded him of himself on a baseball diamond. It was a lofty comp that drew a grin from Lindor. “You’re not switch-hitting. I don’t think you can throw 100 [mph],” the Mets shortstop quipped.

Mitchell didn’t shy away, laughing while admitting he wasn’t quite De La Cruz-level “right now.” Still, he claimed he once hit 90 mph back in high school and could work his way back up. Baseball, after all, isn’t foreign territory for the Cavaliers guard. His father, Donovan Sr., spent time in the minors and now works in the Mets’ front office. Growing up, Mitchell was often around the team’s clubhouse — a connection that explains his diehard Mets fandom today.

Donovan Mitchell was recruiting Juan Soto for the Mets a long time ago

Lindor, however, offered up a more realistic comparison. He likened Mitchell’s skill set to that of Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams. “You hit lefty, throw righty. That’s unique. You can move, you can jump, you’re explosive,” Lindor explained. “But I like CJ Abrams… that’s like 25 home runs, 30-40 bags, good elite shortstop.”

The exchange highlighted the fun crossover between two elite athletes. De La Cruz is one of baseball’s most electrifying young stars, already a Statcast darling thanks to his triple-digit throws and record-setting sprint speeds. Abrams, though, is closer in build and athletic profile to Mitchell, and Lindor’s comp offered a more grounded — and complimentary — assessment.

Mitchell has never hidden his love for baseball. He even wears No. 45 on the basketball court in honor of Michael Jordan’s brief stint in baseball, and he’s hinted more than once at wanting to follow in Jordan’s footsteps after his NBA career. “At some point I will try to be you when I’m done playing,” Mitchell told Lindor. “I’m gonna try to be you. Watch.”

That confidence, paired with his playful trash talk, has made Mitchell a favorite guest for Mets fans. He recently joked that he had a hand in convincing Juan Soto to sign his record-setting $765 million deal with New York. “Donovan Mitchell was recruiting Juan Soto to the Mets wayyy back,” MLB’s official account reminded fans on X — and Mitchell was happy to claim credit.

Donovan Mitchell was recruiting Juan Soto to the @Mets wayyy back 👀 https://t.co/F93L02qdoB pic.twitter.com/yKwjBiFtyT — MLB (@MLB) August 20, 2025

For Lindor, it was all part of the charm. The back-and-forth wasn’t about measuring resumes or debating stats, but about celebrating the joy and athleticism that connects baseball and basketball. Whether Mitchell is more De La Cruz, Abrams, or simply himself, the Cavs guard showed that his passion for the game runs deep — and that he can make even an All-Star shortstop laugh in the process.