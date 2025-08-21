Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers has made a believer out of everybody with her stellar rookie campaign. Her all-around brilliance and fearless play have NBA players also taking notice.

Bueckers had herself a night on Wednesday, pouring in a career-high 44 points on a highly efficient 17-of-21 shooting, including 4-of-4 from beyond the arc, against the Los Angeles Sparks.

While the Wings lost a heartbreaker, 81-80, Bueckers' high-scoring masterclass had the entire basketball world talking.

After the game, the 23-year-old Bueckers was congratulated by Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren, Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green, and Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr., who were all on hand to witness the Wings star's special performance.

Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr, and Chet Holmgren congratulate Paige Bueckers after her BIG night 🤝 Ultimate respect! (via @DallasWings)

pic.twitter.com/0eYZOxCwNl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 21, 2025

Bueckers and Holmgren are almost kindred spirits, having both grown up in Minnesota. The Wings guard has stated that she's close with the Thunder pivot and Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs, who also hails from The North Star State.

“It means everything to be able to represent Minnesota. It is known as a hockey state, but the basketball production is great as well. I’m close with Jalen and Chet and so many other basketball players who have done so well these past few years. It’s really cool to see the growth and the exposure and Minnesota getting a little bit of credit for basketball,” said Bueckers in an interview with USA Today Sports' Bryan Kalbrosky in January.

Although the Wings have struggled with a 9-27 record, Bueckers is a frontrunner as Rookie of the Year. It's hard to merely dismiss her personal feats because of their woeful standing.

She is averaging team-highs of 18.8 points, 5.4 assists, and 1.7 steals on top of 4.1 rebounds. Bueckers has scored in double digits in 29 straight games, the third-longest streak for a rookie in league history. Many have hailed her high basketball IQ and composure despite being a newcomer.

Holmgren, Green, and Smith have also made a huge impact on their respective teams in their young careers. They know exactly how special Bueckers is.

The Wings are already out of contention for the playoffs, although they still have eight games left. Expect Bueckers to go out with guns blazing.