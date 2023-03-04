Legendary Ian Chappell launched a scathing attack on Rohit Sharma and Team India despite Australia’s victory over the home side in the third Test in Indore on Friday.

India suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of stand-in Australian skipper Steve Smith’s team in Madhya Pradesh. The visitors won by nine wickets, giving the series the much-needed spark after the hosts registered comprehensive triumphs in the first two games in Nagpur and Delhi.

Ian Chappel’s harsh words for Rohit Sharma and the Indian Cricket Team were in the context of Holkar Stadium’s pitch, which was rated poor by the International Cricket Council as the Test match got over in two and half days.

Accusing the Indian think tank comprising Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid of instructing the curators for preparing certain kinds of pitches, which help spin bowlers from the word go, Ian Chappell fired at them for doing so.

Ian Chappell went as far as to say that Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid had no right to offer their inputs to the groundsmen to produce a particular wicket.

The former Australia player’s comments came after India’s move to have an ultra-spinning track in Indore backfired, with the visiting team’s slow bowlers running through the home side’s batting order.

While Nathan Lyon, Australia’s premier spinner, picked up an eight-wicket haul in the second innings and scalped eleven in the match, young Matthew Kuhnemann grabbed a fifer in the first essay, registering sensational figures 5/16.

“India need to see the error of their ways. I’ve talked before about trying to prepare pitches that suit India… have India forgotten that they won the last two series in Australia? I go back to it again, what the hell are administrators, players, coaches, anybody outside the curator (doing?). Why the hell are they having an input for the pitch? It should be left to the curator, let him produce a pitch that he thinks is a good one. Let the players play on it,” Ian Chappell told on ESPNCricinfo.

The former Australia captain added that the Rohit Sharma-led side dearly missed the services of Rishabh Pant, who is currently out of action due to a life-threatening accident he suffered in December last year.

“I’ve no sympathy for India if they have been asking for certain surfaces. If they ask one for the next Test, you hope the curator just tells them to mind their own business. The Indians need to shut up and get on with the cricket. Really, have they forgotten how they won in Australia? With good all-round cricket. Bear in mind, one of the big differences is there’s no Rishabh Pant in this Indian side. They’re now starting to see how important he is to them,” Ian Chappell added.

The Australia legend wondered why Hardik Pandya wasn’t in the Indian team, given he is the only world-class fast-bowling all-rounder they have right now.

“I don’t understand why Hardik Pandya isn’t in the Indian team,” Ian Chappell asked. People keep telling me he can’t bowl this much. But again, are you listening to the medical people or having a chat with the cricket people? If Pandya wants to play, he should be in the Indian side. He’s a good batsman, he bowls decently, he is a damn good fielder.”

“To find the right balance, Australia needed Cameron Green in there. And India needs Hardik Pandya,” he argued.

But Indian captain Rohit Sharma defended the pitch, saying the hosts would continue preparing such pitches.

When questioned why Test matches were finishing in three days and not lasting five days, Rohit Sharma responded by reminding people that it wasn’t just the case in India and this was happening in Australia, South Africa, and England.

“What can I say about that, people have to play well for the game to last five days,” Rohit Sharma said in the post-match presser. “Games are not lasting for five days outside India as well. Yesterday the game got over in three days in South Africa. It is about skills. People have to adapt to skills. If pitches are helping the bowlers, the batters need to try and test their skills.” “It is not always about making sure we are playing on flat pitches and results don’t come your way. Pakistan, there were Test matches there and people said it was boring, We are making it interesting for you guys,” he elaborated. “Honesty both the innings did not go the way we would have liked to. Even in the first innings, I don’t think there was a lot happening. If you look at the dismissals we played poorly. Out of the 10 wickets may one or two where the pitch did help the bowler.” “Other than that, it was the skill of the bowlers who outfoxed the batsman. We played poor shots as well. The way Australia played, they got out for 197. Had they not collapsed they could have gotten to 250-75 as well which would have been a damn good score on a pitch like that.” “Lack of concentration is what I would put it to. Apply yourself and bat for as long as possible and take odd chances in the middle. Do not let bowler bowl six balls in the same spot and try and to do something different, that is something we did not do in both the innings,” Rohit Sharma summed up.

Rohit Sharma heaped rich praise on Nathan Lyon, calling the Australian spinner the best overseas bowler in Indian conditions.

“He should be at the top in my opinion. Obviously I haven’t played guys like Murali or Shane Warne. But among the current crop, he would probably be the No.1 overseas bowler to come and play in India,” Rohit Sharma said.

“He has got so much consistency in his line and length. When you have someone with that amount of accuracy, you need to try and do something different in terms of scoring runs because you know he will not give you anything easy. This is probably his third tour to India. I wasn’t part of team during his first tour but I watched the game. He is a very experienced bowler and is not afraid of getting hit. That gives the captain a lot of confidence because he knows he has a guy who that he is going to pitch it there and let the pitch do the remaining,” he pointed out.