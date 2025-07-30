Kendrick Perkins pushed back against skepticism surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans’ draft-night trade for Derik Queen, offering strong praise for the rookie center during a recent appearance on the Road Trippin podcast.

Perkins addressed the criticism directly, arguing that the team’s move to trade up for Queen with the Atlanta Hawks was justified based on the 20-year-old’s talent and potential.

“People have been hating on the New Orleans Pelicans since the NBA Draft. Wondering why they traded away a pick,” Perkins said. “You know why they traded away a pick? Because they got Derik Queen. And if anybody has any type of basketball IQ and followed this young man, Derik Queen is going to be special. I'm telling you that straight up.”

The Pelicans selected Queen with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft after sending the No. 23 pick (used by Atlanta on Asa Newell) and an unprotected 2026 first-round pick to the Hawks. The decision drew pushback from analysts, including Bill Simmons, but the team has remained firm in its belief that Queen was worth the cost.

Perkins likened Queen’s play style to two of the league’s most skilled big men.

“I would have f—-ing moved up to get Derik Queen,” Perkins added. “He is a baby Jokic/Baby Sengun. The man has the complete package. He is going to be special.”

Kendrick Perkins says Derik Queen could become Pelicans’ franchise player if Zion Williamson era ends

Article Continues Below

Queen played one season at Maryland, where he averaged 16.5 points, nine rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. He shot 52.6% from the field across 36 games and was widely regarded as one of the most skilled big men in the 2025 class prior to suffering a wrist injury during Summer League.

Perkins further suggested that Queen could become the Pelicans’ next cornerstone player if things don’t work out with Zion Williamson.

“If things don't pan out with Zion Williamson and after this season, if the Pelicans decide to part ways or trade Zion, I'm telling you right now, Derik Queen when he comes back from the wrist injury, he is going to be a problem,” Perkins said. “He's arguably the most skilled player in this draft with an upside a ceiling. He don't have no ceiling.”

The Pelicans finished the 2024-25 season with a 21-61 record, their second-worst in franchise history, prompting major changes to the front office and roster. Joe Dumars replaced David Griffin as head of basketball operations, and the team added key pieces during the offseason, including Queen and No. 7 pick Jeremiah Fears, along with veteran acquisitions Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, and Kevon Looney.

Despite questions surrounding the team’s direction and long-term viability of its current core, Perkins’ comments underscore a growing sentiment that Queen could become a central figure in the Pelicans’ future plans — regardless of whether Williamson remains in New Orleans.