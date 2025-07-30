The Chicago Cubs are not placing outfielder Ian Happ on the injured list, Jesse Rogers of ESPN reports. It seemed as if an IL stint would potentially be necessary after Happ fouled a ball off his shin Tuesday, but X-rays came back negative. The Cubs still made two roster moves Wednesday morning, however, promoting prospect catcher/designated hitter Moises Ballesteros to the MLB team and designating infielder Vidal Brujan for assignment.

Happ's injury twist is encouraging. It seemed as if a 10-day IL placement was inevitable before the Cubs ultimately decided against it. Chicago still clearly wanted to promote Ballesteros, though, which led to the Brujan roster decision.

In addition to roster moves and IL decisions, the Cubs are also pondering potential trades. The trade deadline is scheduled for July 31, so Chicago needs to act quickly in order to improve the roster. The expectation is that the Cubs will at least add a starting pitcher or two to give the rotation a necessary boost.

Chicago currently sits in second place in the National League Central division with a 62-45 record. The Cubs have played well, but they trail the Milwaukee Brewers by two games as of this story's writing. The Cubs and Brewers will go head-to-head once again on Wednesday afternoon in what will certainly be an important affair.

Chicago will be a ball club to closely monitor ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. Teams are able to make trades throughout the day on Thursday, as the deadline is not officially until 6 PM EST. The Cubs will likely make at least one trade — if not more — before 6 PM EST on July 31.

Meanwhile, Ian Happ and the rest of the Cubs players will focus on Wednesday afternoon's crucial matchup against the Brewers in Milwaukee. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM EST as Chicago hopes to earn a big win.