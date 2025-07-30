The Miami Dolphins' secondary suffers an injury blow to the likes of Kader Kohou, who is out for the season, leading to troubling times for the unit that experienced changes going into the schedule. While the Dolphins are led by their offense in Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill, the defensive side remains an interesting talking point, as one person who reacted to the news is former offensive lineman Terron Armstead.

Armstead played for Miami from 2022 to 2024, where he would retire in April of this season, though there are still strong ties to his former teammates, one being Kohou. After the news broke of Kohou being out for the upcoming season, Armstead took to social media and shared his sadness.

“Losing Kader Kohou for the season hurts man!!” Armstead wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Huge blow for the team, but I’m thinking about him personally!! Injuries can take you to a dark place! One day you’re about of a 90-man team, next day you are in isolation! You never see the guys, you never have time to sit and talk, you don’t feel a part of the team! If you see someone injured, send them some positive energy, man! Uplift them and encourage them to attack the injury and rehab to get back soon as possible!”

The extent of Dolphins' Kader Kohou and his injury is revealed

With the Dolphins working out their flaws in training camp, there's no doubt that the season-ending injury to Kohou is a devastating one to the secondary. He sustained the injury during last Saturday's session and was later revealed to be a “partial ACL tear,” as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“A significant blow: Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou suffered a season-ending knee injury during Saturday’s practice,” Schefer wrote.

“Injury update: Dolphins CB Kader Kohou has a partial ACL tear that will require surgery to repair it,” Schefter wrote in another post.

At any rate, it remains to be seen how well Miami's secondary responds to the injury to Kohou and especially being without Jalen Ramsey, who was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.