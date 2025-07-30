The Los Angeles Lakers are chasing banner No. 18. But their last title, won in the 2020 NBA bubble, remains a topic of heated debate. That championship continues to stir controversy, yet Lakers longtime assistant coach Phil Handy isn’t letting critics rewrite history without a fight. After recent comments from Philadelphia 76ers executive Daryl Morey questioning the legitimacy of the Lakers’ “bubble championship,” Handy clapped back with a sharp reminder of what really happened inside the NBA’s Orlando campus.

“They can talk all that s— they want,” Handy said. “If you weren’t in the bubble to win it, maybe you want to keep quiet about it.”

Moreover, Handy is a respected figure on the Lakers’ coaching staff and a key contributor to multiple NBA titles. He didn’t mince words. In his view, the grind of the bubble was brutal. Isolation and mental strain took a heavy toll. The challenge of competing without fans or homecourt advantage made the 2020 title arguably more demanding than others. Nevertheless, the Lakers, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, battled through that adversity. In the end, they delivered banner No. 17.

“Every team came into the bubble to compete and win,” Handy continued. “If Houston had beaten us and won it, I’m sure they wouldn’t be saying it wasn’t real.”

Handy clearly pointed to Daryl Morey’s time with the Houston Rockets. That Rockets team lost to the Lakers in five games during the 2020 playoffs. He implied that teams who failed to get it done when the playing field was most level are now showing signs of sour grapes.

Handy’s fiery defense of the Lakers’ bubble championship highlights the pride still burning within the franchise over that run. While some try to place an asterisk beside the title, those who lived through the grind insist it deserves nothing but respect.

Almost five years later, the Lakers bubble championship still sparks debate, but for Phil Handy and the purple and gold, no explanation is needed. The trophy speaks for itself.